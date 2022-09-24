Home Technology Logitech Ads Suspected Leaked Xbox Series X Will Have White Version-ePrice.HK
Earlier, Logitech released the Astro Gaming series of gaming headsets. Among them, the A30 wireless headset is compatible with devices such as Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 as a selling point. When new products are launched, there will naturally be new short commercials, but netizens with discerning eyes have discovered something special.

Unpublished plain white Xbox Series X

In addition to the protagonist wearing the Astro Gaming A30 wireless headset, there are two compatible game consoles in the center of the screen. The white PS5 is quite easy to recognize, but it is clear that the Xbox Series X is supposed to be a black body. Why does it become all white in the advertisement? What about the fuselage? You might think that’s because Logitech wanted the picture to be uniformly white, but the Blue Yeti peak on the right side of the picture is pink.

Logitech and Microsoft have close ties

Some netizens pointed out that other products in the advertisement are real, including the above-mentioned Yeti Mi Peak, which is a special edition color launched by Blue in cooperation with Logitech, and believes that Logitech may have leaked that the Xbox Series X is ready to launch an all-white body. Before the release of the Xbox Series X/S series, its handle has been found to be put on the shelves in advance. Recently, Logitech has a close relationship with Microsoft. The G Cloud game console released earlier supports the Xbox Cloud Gaming service natively, and the white Xbox Series has been obtained in advance. X is not impossible either.

0924-2b.jpg

Source: ign

