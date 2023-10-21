Logitech cameras, accessories and headsets for business

New business items presented: video camera and bar for video conferences, cuffie Logitech e tastiera wireless, la docking station Logi Dock Flex.

Logitech Sight

Sight (2.449,00 euro) it’s a complementary table video camera with intelligent multi-camera framing system, designed for business meetings and designed for work alongside the brand’s latest video conferencing barsRally Bar e Rally Bar Mini.

The device is a cylinder 30 centimeters high, 17 cm in diameter and weighing 1.5 kg. The white plastic shell (made with 50% recycled plastic) or graphite black (59% recycled material) contains two 4K cameraswhich can be darkened with a magnetic cover and positioned so as to frame a 315° arc in total. In practice, once the device is positioned in the center of the table around which people are sitting, the cameras cover the entire group, except for the side where the screen hanging on the wall is usually located. At the top they are placed seven omnidirectional microphoneswhich pick up sounds up to 2.3 meters away.

Electronics frame meeting participants in a manner dynamic thanks to AIwhich recognizes faces and selects the best view (as frontal as possible) using both the Sight and Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini cameras. The system recognizes the people who speak and highlights them with a dedicated shot, up to a maximum of four. The electronics always apply a dynamic crop and zoom so that the filmed participants all appear with the same size and height.

The Logitech product can be placed on the table, fixed via a through hole or attached to a tripod. Installation is simple and requires only two Cat6 Ethernet cables, one for audio-video streams, the other for power. Sight works with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and is compatible with Sync and CollabOS, both from Logitech. The standard two-year warranty can be extended to 5 with Logitech Select.

Rally Bar Huddle

The bar for video conferences Rally Bar Huddle (2.029,00 euro) and suitable for meeting rooms small size in the business sector and uses artificial intelligence to recognize the people in the frame, so as to film them in an optimal way. Audio algorithms identify the voice and eliminate both echoes and background noise.

The central camera has 4K resolution, a viewing angle of 120° and a range of 5 meters. There are 6 integrated microphones and they pick up sounds up to 7 meters away. The two full-range speakers have 55 millimeter drivers, a bass reflex arrangement and are powered with a nominal power of 8 watts.

The bar is equipped with a bracket that acts as a base for placing on a table, used for fixing to the wall or above a monitor or TV. As regards connection possibilities, the device can be used as an appliance for meeting rooms, connected to a PC in USB mode or via laptop.

The object is 55 x 7.9 x 7.6 centimeters large and weighs 1.8 kg. The body is made of graphite black plastic (with 42% recycled material) and is characterized by a black fabric front mask, replaceable with one in white plastic or one in gray fabric. The central camera, when not in use, is covered by one automatic motorized door. The connection ports include two HDMI (input and output, both 1.080p), two USB 3.1 types A and C, one RJ45 for the Gigabit network. Compatibility with the 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wireless network and Bluetooth completes the equipment.

Rally Bar Huddle is certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and is compatible with Logitech Sync and CollabOS. The warranty can be extended up to 5 years.

Zone Wireless 2

Le cuffie Logitech Zone Wireless 2 (369,99 euro) they are Logitech’s most recent innovation for the business sector (they were launched on October 16) and stand out for their very clean design and the absence of cables (Bluetooth 5.2). The structure is classic: pavilions with soft pads which do not completely cover the ears, extendable and padded headband, main microphone mounted on a foldable stand. Interesting possibility user replacement of both pads and battery. The colors available are graphite black, white and pink.



The object is 18.4 x 17.9 x 7 centimeters large and weighs 230 gramsintegrates speakers with 40 mm drivers and a frequency response of 20 – 20,000 Hz, has abattery life in listening-only mode of 40 hours, which drops to 22 with the noise cancellation circuit activated. In the case of use of microphone the two values ​​are 18 and 15, respectively. For the Full charging takes two hoursbut with the fast charging takes just 5 minutes to have an hour of conversation. In any case, the headphones work even with empty batteries, just connect them to the computer with the supplied USB cable.

The noise reduction circuit is adjustable on four levels and uses the four microphones inserted in the headphones. The electronics clean up and enhance the user’s voice, furthermore the app provided by Logitech allows you to do a personalized equalization of the sounds. The USB dongle integrates an automatic headphone numbering system, so as to ensure optimal operation even in environments where numerous wireless devices are active. The Logitech Zone Wireless 2 headphones are certified for Microsoft Teams.

Wave Keys for Business

Wave Keys for Business (84,99 euro) it’s a Compact ergonomic wireless keyboard (37.6 x 21.9 x 3.1 centimeters for 750 grams of weight with two AAA batteries), which stands out for its arched arrangement of the shaped keys and for the vertical wave profile. This shape was designed by Logitech to maximize ergonomics, so that the surface made up of the keys minimizes the fatigue of the muscles of the hands and fingers. The equipment is completed by a large palm rest pad in fabric, with memory foam padding.

The keyboard is made of graphite black plastic (61% recycled), but Logitech also offers a white version for the consumer market, identical in appearance apart from the colour. In terms of dimensions, Wave Keys for Business fits between the ultra-compact MX Keys Mini and full-sized Ergo K860 keyboards. The nominal autonomy is 36 months.

The Bluetooth USB dongle is compatible with the technology Logitech Boltwhich guarantees optimal operation even in environments full of wireless devices and meets corporate security expectations. Bolt combines wireless technology Bluetooth Low Energy with the security level Security Mode 1, Security Level 4, also known as FIPS 140-2 (U.S. Federal Information Processing Standards), uno standard di encryption also recognized by the European Union.

The keyboard is compatible with all major operating systems, is customizable via the Logi Options+ app in Windows and macOS, and will be available in November this year.

Logi Dock Flex

Logi Dock Flex (899,00 euro) and a docking station managed which allows you to simplify and personalize the booking of workstations for company employees and facilitates the management of devices by theIT administrator.

The device can be easily integrated and managed with Microsoft Teams, with Zoom’s workspace reservation function and with Logitech’s workstation reservation service. The latter service allows employees to easily find and book stations, choose a desk near a colleague and notify workmates when they come to the office. Check-in for the booked workstation is automatic, just connect the computer.

The Logitech product is 14.1 x 20.1 x 17.6 centimeters large, weighs 1 kg and is equipped with one 8 inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels and a luminance of 300 cd/m2. The screen is angled 60° and is touch sensitive, up to 5 fingers simultaneously. The display is customizable and is useful for clearly indicating whether the station is free, busy or booked.

Connection ports are located both front and rear. In front there are two USB C and one USB A, all with a maximum power output of 7.5 watts. Behind there is a USB C and two USB A 7.5 watts, a USB C for laptops with a maximum power of 100 watts, one HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.4. The latter two accept signals up to 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, at 60 Hz and HDR. The equipment is completed by a Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port and compatibility with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi. Note that all rear ports are manageable by IT tramite Logitech Sync.

