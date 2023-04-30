Logitech Combo Touch and SlimFolio Keyboard Case Move Your Eyes

It was previously mentioned that Logitech’s new iPad accessories will go on sale on the official website starting at 12 noon on May 9th, with an exclusive discount of 33% off for a limited time of 3 days, and buy a designated Combo Touch keyboard case and get a Crayon iPad digital pen. This article focuses on the two new products quickly. introduce.

In order to meet the needs of more iPad users in Taiwan, coupled with the tablet policy, many students began to use iPads, and began to have various needs for tablet protective cases. To this end, Logitech launched a new series of iPad accessories, including two Combo Touch keyboard cases, respectively for iPad 10 and iPad Air 4/iPad Air 5 users. In addition, there is a new Slim Folio thin and light keyboard case designed for iPad 10, and the previously disclosed Crayon iPad digital pen-Type-C will be available for sale on Logitech’s official website starting at 12 noon on May 9th.

Combo Touch keyboard case-for the 10th generation of iPad is thinner and more resistant to dirt; new screenshot keys and dictation keys are added, the original price is 6,490 yuan, the pre-order price is 5,490 yuan, and the Crayon iPad digital pen (valued at 2,290 yuan) is included. Combo Touch keyboard case-for iPad Air 4-5 generations, the original price is 6,690 yuan, the pre-order price is 5,990 yuan, and a free Crayon iPad digital pen (valued at 2,290 yuan).

The latest design of the Combo Touch keyboard case for iPad 10 is reduced by 3.3mm in thickness and 38g in weight, and replaced with a more durable, grease-resistant, stain-resistant and easy-to-clean recycled fabric, which not only protects the iPad, but also does not worry about it Keyboard cases are easily damaged or accidentally soiled and difficult to clean. In addition, this keyboard is a traditional phonetic keyboard from the factory, with rounded edges around it, which can completely cover the iPad.

Combo Touch keyboard case-for iPad 10th generation has a whole row of iPad OS shortcut keys, which are convenient for quick execution of various functions. There are also two new keys for screenshot and dictation. The screenshot key can conveniently capture the content on the iPad, and the dictation key A short press can turn the conversation into text, and a long press can call Siri, and the protective case and keyboard can be quickly disassembled to meet the needs of using the iPad alone.

The special version for the 10th generation of iPad supports Apple Smart Connector charging technology. After installation, it can be quickly connected and paired with the iPad, and is directly powered by the iPad. The adjustable stand has an adjustable space of 10 degrees to 60 degrees. The board looks a bit small, but it has enough space for actual operation, and it has a backlit keyboard, which provides up to 16 levels of brightness, so it can be seen very clearly even in an indoor environment with fluorescent lights on.

The Slim Folio keyboard case dedicated to the 10th generation of iPad has three major upgrades, including a thinner design, a thickness reduced by 1.6 mm, and a weight reduced by 46 grams; the typing experience is more comfortable, the keyboard area is enlarged, the keys are wider and the spacing is larger, The round keycaps and dimpled design are more silent; equipped with an intelligent power management system, the battery life is up to 3 years.

Slim Folio Slim Keyboard Case – dedicated to the 10th generation of iPad, the entire keyboard area is enlarged, and the distance between the keys is also enlarged. There is also a whole row of iPadOS shortcut keys on the top, which can quickly adjust volume, brightness, and media control.

What’s more convenient is that the keyboard itself can be directly powered by 2 replaceable batteries, and it adopts an intelligent power management system, no need to replace the batteries for up to 3 years, and the frame is designed with a magnetic latch to fix the iPad and store the Crayon iPad digital pen .

Crayon iPad digital pen-Type-C has 3 major upgrades, including more convenient Type-C charging, more intimate battery usage reminder, and smarter sliding on/off button design. The intelligent dynamic pen tip supported by Apple Pencil technology is more precise and smooth in writing, and the thickness of lines can be adjusted from different angles​. The original price of Crayon iPad digital pen-Type-C is 2,290 yuan, and the pre-order special price is 1,990 yuan.

The Rugged Combo 3 iPad keyboard case was also on display, which also uses the Smart Connector authorized by Apple. It provides a 20-40-degree adjustable bracket design, which can withstand a 1.2-meter drop to protect the front, back and corners. It is easy to clean, Equipped with a digital pen storage slot.

Logitech’s new iPad accessories series include “Combo Touch Keyboard Cover – For iPad 10th Generation”, “Combo Touch Keyboard Cover – For iPad Air 4-5th Generation”, “Slim Folio Keyboard Cover – For iPad 10th Generation” Together with the “Crayon iPad Digital Pen-Type-C”, it will be sold on Logitech’s official website starting at 12:00 noon on May 9th, and the purchase of “Combo Touch Keyboard Cover – iPad 10th Generation Special” or “Combo Touch Keyboard case-for iPad Air 4-5 generations”, plus a free Crayon iPad digital pen (valued at 2,290 yuan), an exclusive minimum discount of 37%, and the limited-time offer is only for 3 days.

