Logitech G becomes official partner of VCT EMEA – Valorant

Riot Games has announced that it has appointed Logitech G as its newest partner for the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA division. As noted in a blog post, we’re told that the hardware supplier will be supplying the esports league with headsets and other peripherals at its live studio and broadcast facility at Berlin’s Charlottenburg Messe.

“We are delighted to welcome Logitech G to the VCT EMEA ecosystem. They are a globally recognized brand and we look forward to using their industry-leading hardware throughout the venue,” said Eva Suárez, Head of Esports Partners EMEA. With a proven track record of great gaming peripherals we believe will be of great value to players, coaches and streamers throughout the year. “

As part of the deal, Logitech G will also offer the VCT Game Changers EMEA tournament, which kicks off in a few weeks.

