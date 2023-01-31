Logitech G Cloud

The concept of “handheld game” has a long history. I believe that many readers have the experience of playing Gameboy, PSP, Switch and other game consoles with them. Even mobile phones can be regarded as specialized “handheld gamers” to a certain extent. ” kind of. However, due to various factors such as volume, heat dissipation, and power, manufacturers have had to make a trade-off between portability and performance over the years, especially when power is often unsatisfactory, and the picture quality is always poor, like desktop machines and game consoles. It’s over.

The prevalence of cloud games in recent years has provided a new idea to solve this dilemma: if you can only display the streaming images on the handheld device and hand over the complex calculations to the cloud, then you can achieve a balance between portability and performance. Have your cake and eat it too? So there was Logitech, the first big manufacturer to jump down to make cloud game handhelds, and launched the G Cloud cloud game handheld.

What exactly is Logitech’s G Cloud cloud gaming console? How is the experience of playing? Let’s take a look!

Hardware

Logitech G Cloud

First, let’s take a look at the hardware of G Cloud. Unlike many Android handheld game consoles, G Cloud did not choose a design in which the screen (tablet part) can be separated from the handle/control buttons, but integrated them together. Although this reduces the possibility of disassembling the handle and using it as a 7-inch tablet alone, the additional disassembly mechanism will not only increase the weight, but also have additional complexity and possible failure points, so a It seems to be a more appropriate solution to focus on the integration of the handle and the screen from the beginning.

Although Logitech has not launched its own novice controller for many years, it is worthy of being the world‘s number one peripheral manufacturer. Although G Cloud is limited by space, its ABXY four-button, two shoulder buttons and mushroom head are more than ordinary. The handle is slightly smaller, but there is no problem in terms of feel or operation. The thickened grip at the bottom is also in the most comfortable position, and twill patterns are specially added to the plastic to reduce hand slippage.

Logitech G Cloud

G Cloud’s ABXY, four-way keys (made into a cross shape instead of a circle), two mushroom heads, two shoulder keys and two analog trigger keys are all in the right position, the only thing that is difficult to press The key is the function key above the left mushroom head (the Xbox handle is called the “View button”). Since G cloud adopts the design that the two mushroom heads of Xbox are staggered in the upper left and lower right, when pressing, the left mushroom head will block the way. However, Logitech probably has no better place to place this button, so it should be helpless.

Logitech G Cloud

On the lower right and lower left of the screen are the Home button and the G button respectively. The function of the Home button is to return to the main menu, while the function of the G button is more subtle – in most scenarios, the G button is either It just has no function, or it returns to the main menu like the Home button, and only a few apps have independent functions. For example, in Xbox Cloud, it returns to the main menu of the Xbox Cloud app, not the entire menu. The main menu of the machine.

Logitech G Cloud

On the lower side of the machine (the side closer to the player when holding it) are the two speakers of G Cloud, with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C charging port sandwiched in the middle. The sound quality of G Cloud’s built-in speakers is about the level of an ordinary tablet computer. The volume is enough to be heard in most environments, but the sound quality is not too outstanding, mainly due to the lack of separation between the bass and the stereo. However, in addition to using 3.5mm wired headphones, you can also connect headphones with USB-C, or even pair wireless headphones with Bluetooth (supporting Bluetooth 5.1 and Qualcomm aptX technology). In fact, there are quite a lot of choices.

Logitech G Cloud

On the upper side (the side away from the player when holding it) there is a volume control button for G Cloud, and a slider-style switch button to prevent accidental bumping and turning off the power. Finally, there is a microSD card slot on the upper side, which can be used to expand the not-so-abundant storage space of G Cloud.

G Cloud uses a 7-inch Full HD resolution IPS panel with a glass mirror surface. This glass mirror can be said to be a double-edged sword – it makes G Cloud have excellent saturation, brightness and color expression, but the opposite is that it is very easy to reflect the ambient light source, or yourself. Many times the editor will find that he has been adjusting the angle of the grip to avoid various reflections. Leaving aside the issue of reflections, the screen is pretty good, and the Full HD resolution is fine enough for a 7-inch size and holding distance that you won’t see the grid.

Logitech G Cloud

The rest of the hardware specs, though, are less dramatic. The processor of G Cloud uses the Qualcomm 720G released almost three years ago, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, and the refresh rate of the screen is only 60Hz. This is obviously the result of Logitech’s focus on G Cloud positioning. Since the main usage scenario of G Cloud is cloud games, the requirements for local resources are not high. If Logitech chooses mid-range hardware, it can be easier to control heat and heat. energy used. In fact, Logitech’s official claim that G Cloud can have 12 hours of power may be underestimated.

Logitech G Cloud

In addition to the game console body, G Cloud’s box also comes with a power adapter and a USB-A to USB-C charging cable.

software interface

Logitech G Cloud

G Cloud is based on Android 11 and has a customized interface on it, but you can also choose the general Android tablet interface during installation. The customized interface of G Cloud is basically designed for the convenience of handle operation, dividing the screen into three horizontal rows: upper, middle and lower. On the top (or top left) are some commonly used system functions, including accounts, notifications, albums (mainly for viewing screenshots), options, and the sleep button (equivalent to a slide switch).

Logitech G Cloud

The horizontal row in the middle presents your apps in the form of cards. On the far left is the Google Play Store, on the far right is a list of all your apps, and in the middle are seven recently used apps, in order from newest to oldest Arranged from left to right. The bottom horizontal row can be used to “pin” apps, so that they are not affected by the card and can be activated at any time.

Basically, in addition to the apps that come with Android, G Cloud also pre-installs apps related to cloud games such as GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud, Xbox and Steam Link. Of course, because it is an Android system, there are basically no Android apps that cannot be installed through the Play Store, but when you want to install some modern big games, the 64GB storage space is inevitably a bit stretched.

Logitech G Cloud

Finally, it is worth mentioning that G Cloud is designed to only have one running app at a time. When a new app is to be opened, the system will confirm whether to close the active app and open a new one. For a multitasking system that is used to iOS / Android, this design is a bit unaccustomed, but G Cloud probably just wants to ensure that its 4GB of memory is maximized.

Usage Scenario: Cloud Gaming

There are roughly three possible use scenarios for G Cloud, and each of the three has its own advantages and disadvantages, so I will divide it into three parts to discuss here. First of all, it is the main function of G Cloud, that is, cloud games. As for the cloud gaming services currently on the market, as long as there is an Android app, G Cloud should be open to anyone. However, Taiwan actually only has the GeForce Now service, which is a partnership between Taiwan Mobile and NVIDIA. Xbox Cloud has not yet been activated, so G Cloud Cloud is currently only available with GeForce Now.

GeForce Now itself is actually more like a “virtual computer” connected remotely. After the game is executed on the virtual computer, the screen is streamed to your device. Therefore, all its calculations are completed remotely, and the local end can play games as long as it can stream the screen. This is also the main reason why G Cloud can claim to be able to play 3A-level masterpieces with the hardware of mobile devices. However, the combination of G Cloud and GeForce Now still has quite a few limitations, let me explain step by step.

First, of course, is the network environment. This is not only referring to the speed of the network, but the delay is also very important. In terms of network speed, since the resolution of G Cloud is 1080p, as long as it can stream 1080p videos smoothly, the requirement is not high. But in terms of delay, it is a relatively big problem. If the delay is too high, there will be a gap from when you press the button to when the host receives the signal, executes the action, and then transmits the screen back to the handheld. How serious this gap is depends on the type of game and the degree to which everyone can tolerate it. For example, the input delay in racing games will be more obvious than in RPG games.

The second limitation is that Taiwan Mobile’s GeForce Now service is not free. In fact, it is not accurate to say this, because Taiwan Columbia University’s GeForce Now actually has a “free” basic plan. However, this basic plan only has 30 minutes of playing time per day, and you have to queue up to enter the game (it is not uncommon to wait in line for more than ten minutes), so it is really based on experience and trial. If you want to use GeForce Now as a game platform, you must subscribe to its plan. The monthly fee starts at NT$299, but you can also enjoy discounts in the form of quarterly subscriptions, half-year subscriptions, and annual subscriptions. There are also Taiwan Columbia mobile phones Discounts on binding contracts, Taiwan Broadband, etc.

The third limitation is the game. GeForce Now’s virtual service can only play designated games, and the game must be free to play, or you have purchased the game on EA, Epic, GOG, Origin, Steam, Uplay and other platforms. At present, there are indeed many masterpieces among them, but even thousands of games are a very small part compared to the total number of games at present. If the game GeForce Now seems to want to play does not support it, then it is also impossible.

The final limitation, is manipulation. Most of the games supported on GeForce Now are PC games, many of which require mouse and keyboard operation, and only a small number of them have console versions, or because most of them are traditionally operated with handles (racing games, RPG games). Put action options. For games that cannot be operated with a handle, basically G Cloud cannot be played, so this will further shrink the applicable games of G Cloud. On the Xbox Cloud side, the problem in this area is relatively small (after all, they are all common games on Xbox), but Taiwan has not yet launched the Xbox Cloud service, so it is not available for the time being.

If the above four limitations are not a problem, then G Cloud is actually very easy to use. The editor has tried connecting Chunghwa Telecom’s Guangshidai at home, and connecting Chunghwa Telecom and Taiwan Columbia University’s 5G via Wi-Fi outside. When using GeForce Now, there is basically no noticeable delay. It may be the only What can be considered troublesome is only the problem of limited game types. G Cloud basically takes into account most of the things that are within its control. If there is anything else to add, it may still have a built-in 5G mobile network, which will be more suitable as a “mobile game” machine-although through The mobile phone sharing 5G does not affect the game, but it will consume extra power of the mobile phone.

Usage scenario: streaming at home

Logitech G Cloud

The second usage scenario of G Cloud is to directly stream the game to the G Cloud handheld from the Xbox, PlayStation or even PC at home, so that the PC/host at home can replace the server of GeForce Now. The advantage of this method is that it removes the payment restrictions for GeForce Now and also removes the restrictions on games, but unexpectedly, the delay in your own home may be more serious than GeForce Now on the external network.

The editor uses my own PC to stream to G Cloud through Steam Link. Since G Cloud will automatically search for machines with Steam installed and turned on on the intranet, basically just open the Steam Link app of G Cloud, and you can connect immediately. The PC is coming to gaming.

Logitech G Cloud

Since it is a game in my own home, the editor found a “Forza Horizon 5” that is definitely a high threshold to test. Compared with other game types, racing games are more sensitive to delays, and you can feel the slightest difference intuitively. Streaming through Steam Link… does have delays. Whether it is braking or turning in high-speed races, All subtly slow.

This shows how powerful GeForce Now’s service is from one side, but it also means that streaming games at home may not be the best solution in the end. In addition to being limited in operation, its delay may also limit some play certain types of games. In addition, the principle of Steam link is actually a full-screen game, and then stream the entire screen to the device, so the PC is occupied when Steam Link is turned on, and you cannot use the PC to do anything else at this time. In fact, if you move the PC mouse to another screen while Steam Link is running, Steam Link will also become a screen that directly streams to another screen, which is quite interesting.

Use case: Android game console

Logitech G Cloud

Logitech has repeatedly emphasized that G Cloud is not designed to be used as an Android game console, but if buyers don’t try it, how can it be possible? So here we still want to talk about the feasibility and potential problems of using G Cloud as an Android handheld.

First, there are hardware limitations. The Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB RAM on G Cloud are more than enough for streaming games, but it is more delicate to run local games. Having said that, G Cloud can actually run “Original God” and “Diablo: Immortal”, but the picture quality and fluency are naturally not as good as ordinary high-end mobile phones, let alone mobile phones that focus on e-sports. In this regard, G Cloud’s relatively Yangchun system and the design that only allows one app to be used at a time should be of great help in utilizing limited resources as much as possible.

However, only 64GB of built-in space is a bit stretched in the face of today’s increasingly bloated large-scale mobile games. For example, the two games “Original God” and “Diablo: Immortal” are Only one of them can be installed at a time. In addition, because it is not mainly used for mobile games, G Cloud has not designed the function of virtual buttons on the screen. When encountering games that do not natively support external handles (such as “Yuanshin”), it is impossible to map the physical buttons to the Touch buttons on the screen. This means that your fingers have to bypass the physical buttons of G Cloud and click directly on the touch screen. (Logitech recommends playing the GeForce Now version of “Original God” to avoid this problem.)

Logitech G Cloud

As for games that support external handles (such as “Diablo: Immortal”), the editor believes that the gaming experience of G Cloud is far better than that of mobile phones or Android tablets. The screen of G Cloud is a few sizes larger than that of the mobile phone, and the fingers will not block the screen when operating. There are also well-configured and tactile buttons, which can greatly improve the experience of certain game types. At present, most of the “gaming tablets” on the market are designed with buttons separated from the “tablet” part, but the editor thinks that the integrated design of G Cloud is also good, eliminating the need for complicated disassembly and assembly structures.

However, unlike cloud games, in Android handheld mode—even if you just play ordinary mobile games—it consumes much more power, and not all games are suitable for G Cloud. For example, games with vertical screens are particularly awkward. Although it is not so unplayable, the grip and center of gravity are completely wrong.

Finally, there is an “additional benefit” mentioned by Logitech. You can install YouTube, Netflix and other audio-visual entertainment apps, and use G Cloud as an Android entertainment tablet. There is nothing particularly worth mentioning about this part. The only thing is that every time you open an app for G Cloud, the previous one will be closed. Therefore, apps such as YouTube cannot “remember” your last played video or progress , each startup is equivalent to restarting the app. In addition, although Logitech currently buys a stand as a gift, I still hope that the stand can be directly built into the machine like Switch or some tablets, so that when you want to stand up G Cloud to watch movies, you can No need to bring an extra accessory.

epilogue

Logitech G Cloud

The discussion about G Cloud will undoubtedly focus on whether it is feasible to focus on “cloud games”. At present, the game consoles on the market, such as Switch, Steam Deck and even Razer Edge, etc., still focus on the stand-alone game capability of the main body, and have the ability to play cloud games as an option. Safe choice. In contrast, G Cloud has focused on cloud games from the very beginning. If buyers do not have experience in using GeForce Now, it is difficult to guess its effect based on imagination, and it is also difficult to know whether their network environment can support it. Play smoothly.

If you can meet the many conditions of the GeForce Now service, the gaming experience on G Cloud is quite comfortable, allowing you to enjoy high-quality games and long power on a small screen at the same time. In terms of portability, it is a pity that G Cloud does not have a built-in 5G network, which means that if you want to use it outside, you can only connect to the phone’s network. It’s a little cumbersome, but overall it doesn’t affect its use.

As for stand-alone mobile games, although it is not the purpose of G Cloud’s original design, it is actually passable. In fact, most mobile games have already taken into account users with different hardware conditions. Therefore, although it is not extremely smooth, it is still possible to play stand-alone mobile games on G Cloud. It’s just that when the same game has both cloud and mobile versions (such as “Yuanshin”), it seems that the cloud game version is smoother.

Gaming handhelds are a product category with fierce competition, and over the years, everyone has probably had a certain opinion on what kind of price a handheld should be. G Cloud Taiwan is priced at NT$11,990, which is almost at the same level as Switch or the most entry-level Steam Deck. Although it cannot gain an advantage in terms of price, it still has certain competitiveness. The editor believes that the biggest difficulty facing G Cloud is that compared with ordinary handheld game consoles, it has too many external factors to achieve, especially in terms of network speed and the optimization of the game itself for such devices. When players buy a Switch, they don’t have to worry about whether the game can run on it; while Steam Deck can’t guarantee the smoothness of the game, but at least it can be played without relying on the Internet. In contrast, G Cloud has to spend more thought on giving players the opportunity to experience it for themselves before they can know whether it is suitable or not.

Logitech has always preferred to only make peripherals, and rarely launched “integrated” devices. The last time it was Revue in 2010 was in conjunction with the first generation of Google TV. It’s a pity that although the concept of Revue is correct, it is a few years ahead of the mainstream market. Looking at the current developed online audio-visual market, it feels a bit out of date. This time Logitech is leading the market again, and it is bound to want to plant the flag first before cloud games become mainstream. The editor thinks that G Cloud has achieved Logitech’s goal of entering the handheld game device market with cloud games, but in the end it is the forerunner of a series of similar devices? Or another ill-timed attempt? It is up to the player to give the answer.