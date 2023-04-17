Logitech G FITS Wireless Gaming Headset: No need to mold to create a CM fit!?|Headphone Walkman – Post76Play

Logitech G, which specializes in gaming equipment, officially launched the FITS in-ear true wireless gaming headset in Hong Kong, priced at $2,399, and there are two colors to choose from: trendy black green/elegant white blue. Applying Logitech’s patented Lightform technology, users can achieve a chiseled ear canal fit in 60 seconds. Using Lightform and the Logitech G FITS App, the embedded LEDs in the earphones can be triggered to harden the gel-filled tips to fit Contoured to the ear, it provides a comfortable, secure fit on the earphones that won’t fall out easily and produces best-in-class passive sound isolation.

Logitech G FITS is also the first in-ear headset with LIGHTSPEED wireless function, providing gamers with professional-grade connectivity, high-performance sound, powerful connectivity and long battery life. Players can connect to their PC, Mac, PS5, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Android devices through LIGHTSPEED or USB-A / USB-C to achieve the highest quality and low-latency transmission effect. In addition, it also supports general Bluetooth connection, LIGHTSPEED listening The maximum time can reach 7 hours, and the Bluetooth can reach more than 10 hours.