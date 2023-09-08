Logitech G, the Pro Line takes gaming to a new level…

Logitech Ga Logitech brand leader in product innovation and gaming technologies, introduces the latest two additions to the award-winning PRO product line, la tastiera da gaming Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED and the mouse da gaming Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2. We were at the new product presentation event and below you will find the photos we took.

Logitech G Linea Pro: new gaming products for absolute fun

Over the past three years, Logitech G has partnered with hundreds of the world‘s most accomplished professional e-athletes to create the next generation of PRO Series accessories. These new products, together with the cuffie da gaming Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED launched earlier this year, they complement the PRO Series line, delivering the highest level of PC performance across mice, keyboards and headsets.

Logitech G Linea Pro: il mouse da gaming X Superlight 2

Il mouse da gaming Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 combines precision, performance and reliability, making it an indispensable tool for competing at the highest level.

More advanced technologies and features include hybrid switches LIGHTFORCEa new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology that combines the breakthrough performance of optical sensors in terms of speed and reliability, while providing the sharp response and mechanical feel that professionals love.

The new mouse also includes the brand new sensor HERO 2, with tracking at over 500 IPS and up to 32,000 DPI. The unique dual array design increases the range and maintains tracking performance even when you lift or tilt the mouse. Based on feedback from pro gamers, the new PRO X Superlight retains the shape and geometry of the original PRO Superlight, weighing just 60 grams.

Key features include: PRO-grade technology, USB-C, up to 95 hours of battery life, POWERPLAY compatibility, a larger array size, and a best-in-class maximum frame rate of 25 kilohertz. Zero-resistance PTFE mouse feet to ensure smooth gliding and uncompromised responsiveness in any game.

La tastiera da gaming Pro X TKL Lightspeed

Like the PRO X Superlight 2 gaming mouse, too la tastiera da gaming Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED was designed with and for pros to deliver the highest level of in-game competition. The TKL design of the keyboard includes programmable keys, RGB lighting with LIGHTSYNCdedicated media controls and dedicated volume control, plus the performance and reliability of LIGHTSPEED wireless technology from Logitech G. In addition to the LIGHTSPEED dongle, gamers can connect via Bluetooth or the included USB-C to USB-A cable.

The PRO X TKL is equipped with keycaps dual-shot PBT shine through ideal them to let the LIGHTSYNC RGB backlight shine. The standard layout allows for compatibility with third-party keycaps and the additional media keys allow quick access while grinding, a detail requested by many professional gamers. Also, the absence of the numpad means more room for mouse movement, a major benefit for professionals.

Gamers can always carry their gear with them thanks to the custody included in the keyboard. The PRO X TKL will also be available with Tactile Switch (GX Brown), Linear Switch (GX Red) and Clicky Switch (GX Blue).

Designed for a greener future

In addition to creating the world‘s best-performing devices, Logitech is committed to creating a more equitable and climate-positive world, actively reducing the impact of carbon emissions. Thanks to an updated and conscious design, using these new gaming products is a choice that players can feel satisfied with. The Pro Series includes certified post-consumer recycled plastic, to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronic devices.

Paper packaging comes from certified forests FSC and from other controlled sources. By choosing this product, players support responsible management of the world‘s forests.

All Logitech G products are certified “carbon neutral” and use renewable energy whenever possible during production. When gamers purchase a Logitech G product, that product’s carbon footprint has been reduced to zero, supporting forestry, renewable energy, and communities impacted by climate change.

Prices and Availability

The Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED gaming keyboard, Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 gaming mouse, and Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED gaming headset are available in pink, black and white.

The PRO X TKL Gaming Keyboard (MSRP: €139), PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse (MSRP: €179) and PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset (MSRP: €289) are available now on official website and at authorized dealers.

