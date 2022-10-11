Logitech G502 X Plus

The Logitech G502 mouse, which debuted in 2014, combines the legendary PMW3366 sensor, fully mechanical buttons and a flywheel. It has been one of my favorite mice since its launch. In the following years, Logitech has successively launched the Proteus Spectrum version with RGB lighting, the G502 HERO version with the HERO sensor, and the wireless G502 Lightspeed version with the same appearance, which not only continued the appearance of the G502. , making the G502 one of Logitech’s best-selling mouse series ever, firmly holding the market for large handheld gaming mice.

However, the G502, which was once extremely advanced, will inevitably face a lot of challenges 8 years after its launch, and the most important one is that the lightweight gaming mouse has become the mainstream. The process of promoting this trend is also one of the main forces of Logitech itself – first launched the 107g G900 in 2016, and then launched the 79g G Pro Wireless and the 63g G Pro X in succession. Superlight makes the G502, which still weighs more than 110g, even more bulky.

In order to allow the G502 to “slim down” and keep up with other Logitech products technically, Logitech released a new version of the G502 X. Today, let’s take a look at the flagship G502 X Plus!

Appearance, boxed

Logitech G502 X Plus

Compared with the G502, the G502 X Plus has cut some sharp edges and corners, and some decorative lines have become more rounded, but no matter from any angle, there is no doubt that it is a G502. Its button configuration is exactly the same as that of G502. Except for the left, middle (wheel) and right buttons, behind the scroll wheel is the scroll wheel mode switch button and a custom button, and there are two custom buttons on the left side of the left button. There are two buttons above the thumb, and a DPI toggle button in front of the thumb. When held, the G502 X Plus is designed to have exactly the same contact points as the G502, so it feels exactly like the G502.

Logitech G502 X Plus

The G502 X Plus in my hands is the newly launched white style. In recent years, Logitech has worked hard to break away from the stereotype that e-sports products should be black, including G102 Lightspeed and G Pro X Superlight, which have launched white or even colorful options; and the G705, which mainly targets the female market, is only available in white. A white mouse will inevitably take a little extra care to keep it clean, but depending on the color scheme of the overall gaming ensemble, or if you’re just tired of black, it should be a good alternative.

Logitech G502 X Plus

The appearance difference between G502 X and G502 in other aspects is relatively small (some of them are due to different functions, which will be described in detail later). The main reason is that the left thumb cushion and right little finger cushion of the original triangular grid pattern are both changed to There is no twill, and there is no counterweight system at the bottom, so there is no cover that can be opened.

Logitech G502 X Plus

Like all members of the G502 family, the G502 X has a circular cover on the lower bottom that can be opened, which is compatible if you have a Powerplay wireless charging pad; otherwise it provides a space under the cover to store the wireless receiver .

Logitech G502 X Plus

In addition to the mouse body, receiver and documentation, the box also includes a USB cable, USB adapter and a mysterious parallelogram small part. The entire box is paper and no plastic is used.

Functions and Features

Logitech Lightforce switch

Although it is not obvious from the outside, the G502 X actually has a lot of changes compared to the G502. But the most important of these is undoubtedly the new “Lightforce” microswitch. Unlike the past microswitches that used metal contact to trigger the signal of the button click, Lightforce retains the tactile feeling and click response of the metal microswitch, but the actual trigger signal is optical. When you press the button, a shutter inside the switch blocks a laser beam, which generates a click signal. The system does not suffer from poor contact due to sheet metal fatigue or oxidation, theoretically providing more reliable and durable use, and reducing the likelihood of double-clicks. The touch of the G502 X buttons is the same as that of an ordinary gaming mouse. As for Logitech’s claim that this can “reduce latency”, it doesn’t feel like it.

Logitech G502 X Plus

The second change is on the scroll wheel. The huge and bulky all-metal rollers of the G502 must have contributed a lot to its weight, and the new generation of lightweight rollers on the G502 X should be one of the keys to its effective weight control. Logitech’s flywheel technology has been developed for many years, and it still has irreplaceable convenience for scrolling in long web pages.

The third change is on the DPI quick toggle key in front of the thumb. This button is one of the main functions of the original G502, allowing you to quickly switch between two preset DPIs. For example, you can usually use a relatively high DPI to speed up the turn of the head in a shooting game, and when you need precise sniping, you can press and hold this button and switch to a lower DPI to increase accuracy.

Logitech G502 X Plus

The big problem with the G502’s DPI switch, though, is that its presence limits where your thumb can be placed. For people with big hands, this button will force the hand to move back to avoid accidental pressing; for people with small hands, it will force the hand to move forward, otherwise it will be difficult to construct. The G502 X solves this problem in a rather genius way to tell the truth, that is to make the button have a prominent “outer edge”, which can be extended forward or backward by pulling out and flipping the entire button (left side of the picture above). One, two from the left), adapt to different usage habits and grips. If you really feel that the button is in the way, you can also remove the button and cover it with the included cover (the one on the right in the picture above) – this is the mysterious parallelogram small part in the box.

Logitech G502 X Plus

In the end, it’s probably a change that can only be described as “finally”: USB-C. After so many years, Logitech finally thought of replacing the charging head of the gaming mouse with a common USB-C, and without that strange double-prong holder, basically any ordinary USB-C cable should be It was available. The G502 X also comes with a USB-C to USB-A converter as usual, which allows you to use the charging cable as an extension cable for the wireless receiver, and connect the receiver to the back of the computer with more interference and obstruction. , to the table in front of the mouse.

Logitech G502 X Plus

The G502 X uses Logitech’s new HERO 25K sensor, which offers options up to 25,600 DPI. However, it is difficult to imagine that there will be players who need to use such a high DPI number.

Software and Lighting

Logitech G502 X G Hub

The Logitech gaming software used with the G502 X is still the G Hub. Friends who have purchased Logitech gaming products in recent years must be familiar with it. After some problems in the early years, the modern G Hub is basically a bit “fat” because of the mountains and the sea (the Windows version takes up 365MB of space), and it is quite easy to use. As usual, I still feel that there are too many functions “hidden” by Logitech in the “Settings” icon at the top right of the interface, such as “Lights when not in use” should be put together with Lightsync, right? Anyway, don’t forget to visit and see if there are any missing settings.

Logitech G502 X G Hub

In the assignment of keys, it has accumulated various setting possibilities of Logitech over the years, including keyboard keys, keyboard combination keys, common system functions, media control, etc. Of course, it can also record macros by itself, and G502 X is also equipped with The function of G-Shift to expand the total number of keys. In addition, Logitech has also begun to add exclusive custom settings for specific software, such as Discord’s sound/microphone control, OBS settings, and more.

Logitech G502 X G Hub

Perhaps because of the white model, the RGB lighting of this G502 X Plus is surprisingly bright and bright, and some colors that RGB lighting used to be difficult to express (such as yellow) can be quite dazzling. Performance. But more importantly, the “light bar” of the G502 X Plus actually consists of a total of 8 LEDs, 6 on the horizontal strip and one on each of the upper and lower branches. Not only that, each LED can be individually customized for color, creating a very smooth gradient or dynamic effect.

Logitech G502 X G Hub

Logitech and in the G Hub software, provide a fairly simple, but full-featured “animation effect” interface, allowing you to design the lighting and color changes by yourself. However, the lighting here is a “frame” with eight LED colors set as a group, and it is only replaced and turned on and off in units of frames, which means that the animation effect is not detailed enough to target each individual LED. Just do the animation settings.

Logitech G502 X Plus

Logitech’s official website states that the G502 X Plus has about 37 hours of continuous use with the RGB lighting turned on. The editor’s own use counts for a whole day’s use, and it should be charged once every 5 to 7 days, which is roughly consistent with the official estimate. But obviously this will depend to a large extent on factors such as the use of RGB lighting, the rate of return, etc. As for the G502 X Lightspeed without RGB lighting, the official gives 140 hours of continuous use. No matter which wireless mouse it is, it can be used as a wired mouse while charging when plugged in.

Three versions of the G502 X

Logitech G502 X Family

In addition to today’s protagonist G502 X Plus, it should also explain the overall status of the G502 X family. Since its release, G502 X has launched three styles: G502 X (wired), G502 X Lightspeed (wireless) and G502 X Plus (wireless plus RGB lighting). Except for wired, wireless, and RGB lighting, most of them have the same functions, but for some players, weight may also be an important consideration. Here, the G502 X is the lightest, with a body of only 89g (excluding cables), the G502 X Lightspeed is 99g, and the G502 X Plus is 106g. None of the three have the weight gain capability that the G502 had in the past.

Among the three, the wired G502 X is the cheapest, priced at NT$2,290 / HK$649; the wireless G502 X Lightspeed is NT$3,990 / HK$1299; and the wireless + RGB G502 X Plus is NT$4,990 / HK$1,399. That said, the Plus is NT$1,000 / HK$100 more expensive just for the extra RGB lights than the Lightspeed – whether it’s worth the extra money and weight for the lights (and the reduced battery life) will probably be the main thing Buying decision point.

Epilogue

Logitech G502 X Plus

Logitech once said that it does not like to use the old design, and the reason why it is always changing the design is because it is afraid of stagnation and losing the ability to innovate, but on the G502 X, Logitech proved that the old design is used to make While old fans maintain a sense of familiarity, it brings a newer design language, and continues to introduce Lightforce optical microswitches, USB-C ports, lightweight scroll wheels and overall design, and increases the ability to customize the DPI switch key. possible. Logitech was also smart to launch wired, wireless and RGB versions from the very beginning, catching the attention of all the old users who wanted to upgrade from the beginning.

As for the unique RGB lighting of the G502 X Plus, although Logitech provides a lot of customization capabilities, the price has increased a lot, especially in Taiwan because the G502 X Lightspeed version without RBG lighting, because in terms of pricing Compared with Hong Kong dollars and even U.S. dollars, it is particularly cheap, so it is more difficult to ignore whether RGB lighting is worth the difference.

The G502 X is undoubtedly the worthy heir to the G502 family. If you have larger hands, need more buttons, and don’t mind the weight, the G502 X, which has been selling well for 8 years and is still popular among players, is naturally a flagship mouse that is easy to recommend.