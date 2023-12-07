Logitech is reaching for the stars with this gaming headset!

A few hours ago the popular gaming brand Logitech their latest gaming headset, the Astro A50 Xpresented and wants with a price of 400 euros and HDMI-Switch high up.

In a world where the gaming experience is constantly becoming more exciting, Logitech recently Astro A50 X Gaming headset introduced. With its state-of-the-art features, it promises to be unparalleled sound experience and maximum Comfort for gaming enthusiasts. For the price of just under 400 Euro but it should too a lot of things have to offer.

Here this Introduction video of the manufacturer, where you can take a close look at it Design can place the headset:

Die wireless connectivity The Astro A50 X allows players to move freely without being restricted by cables. The Bluetooth specifications and the compatibility with PC, PS5 and also Xbox make it a versatile companion. The special thing about it: the headset comes with a Playsync 3 switching system equipped, which allows you to switch between the different consoles with just the push of a button.

It is also practical that the headset comes with a Base station arrives. She acts as Charging station and ensures that the A50 X is always charged and ready for a gaming session. The one integrated into the station LED light shows the remaining battery life and the system currently in use. By the way, Logitech speaks of a battery life of up to 24 hours.

The popular ones are in the headphones Graphene driver from Logitech, which is already known for detailed sound. The headset can also be connected to other devices via Bluetooth – so you could play music on your smartphone and play your games at the same time. From Active Noise Cancelling Unfortunately there is no trace.

The A50 X is already available on the Logitech G website pre-ordered and is there, as already mentioned, for 399 Euro listed. The delivery after Europa According to various sources, it is unlikely to start until the beginning of the year 2024. If you don’t want to wait that long, this might be for you Astro A50 Model something:

Amazon

ASTRO Gaming A50, wireless gaming headset with charging station, Dolby Audio, Game/Voice Balance Control, 2.4 GHz wireless, 9m range, for Xbox Series *

from Logitech

ASTRO Audio V2: The gaming headset with Audio V2 ensures clearly understandable dialogues, sound effects and music with a controlled frequency spectrum and deep bass Dolby Audio Headset: Thanks to high-resolution sound alignment, a real sound advantage is provided – simply immerse yourself in the game. Recommended price: € 339.00 You save: € 54.01 (-16%) Price: € 284.99 Buy now on Amazon* Price incl. VAT, plus shipping costs All information provided without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

You want yours Gaming Setup increase? We have the best products on the subject of gaming, clearly summarized for you:

>> The best gaming mice in comparison >> The best gaming keyboards >> The best gaming chairs

Those: logitechg.com

Share this: Facebook

X

