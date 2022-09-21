Logitech just announced their direct drive wheels and pedals

A little over a year ago, there were rumors that Logitech had developed a direct drive wheel and new professional pedals to be able to compete with Fanatec, and it turned out to be true, as today during the 2022 Logitech Play the company announced the axles From Logitech Pro Wheels and Pro Pedals.

The steering wheel base is powered by a direct drive motor, like the best steering wheels in the sim racing world, it’s 11nm strong, and according to some sources, when it’s released in about a week, it should have the lowest latency on the market. The steering wheel base, including the pretzel, will cost £1199, while the pedals will cost £420.

In addition to low latency and 11nm of torque, the Logitech Pro Wheel will also offer apparently fully programmable RPM diodes, wheels with magnetic paddles + clutches, and a small display so that you as a gamer can stay in the game without ever leaving the game. change the settings.

Of course, the Pro pedals include load cell brakes and hall sensors, the industry standard among the more serious pedals on the market today. The pedals can move horizontally, unlike other ill-conceived models on the market, and it’s also desirable that the brakes and throttle measure foot pressure rather than distance.

Of course, we’ll be fitting pro wheels and pro pedals into Gamereactor’s racing rigs in the coming weeks for a thorough test.