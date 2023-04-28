Logitech launches localized Combo Touch and Slim Folio iPad keyboard cases in Taiwan

Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Air

Logitech launched four iPad accessories in Taiwan today, including iPad Air and iPad protective cases, as well as “Crayon iPad Digital Pen Type-C”. Although Logitech has always launched iPad protective cases and keyboard accessories, it may be because the market is relatively small, so it is relatively inactive in Taiwan. It wasn’t until the iPad Pro’s Combo Touch keyboard case was sold out that Logitech took up the Taiwanese market again, and today added the iPad Air 4/5 generation Combo Touch keyboard case, and the iPad 10 generation Combo Touch keyboard case, and Slim Folio case for iPad 10th generation. Of course, all protective cover keyboards are printed with phonetic notation.

The Combo Touch protective cover roughly corresponds to Apple’s smart keyboard double-sided folder. The same keyboard part is magnetically attached to the tablet, powered by Apple Smart Connector, and there is an openable support frame on the back. Unlike the Smart Keyboard Double-sided Clip, the Combo Touch completely covers the iPad on the fuselage, providing far better anti-collision and scratch protection than the Smart Keyboard Double-sided Clip. The iPad Air version of the Combo Touch has an opening at the top for the Apple Pencil to absorb and charge, while the iPad version becomes a stylus ring and uses a durable, grease- and stain-resistant recycled fabric. In addition, the iPad version also adds two new buttons for dictation and screenshots. The screenshot button can directly save the screen, and the dictation button can turn the conversation into text; press and hold it to start Siri.

Logitech Slim Folio for iPad

The Slim Folio keyboard cover for the iPad Air is more like a smart keyboard design, but because there is no touchpad, you can pull the tablet closer to you. The Slim Folio is not connected to the tablet through the Apple Smart Connector, so the battery needs to be replaced, and the battery life can last up to three years. It uses a slightly rounded keycap with a slightly concave design to guide the fingers, and like the Combo Touch version, there is a stylus retaining ring on the upper end.

Finally, there is the “Crayon iPad Pen Type-C” for all iPad models after 2018. In addition to using USB-C charging as the name suggests, it also adds a battery usage reminder and a sliding on/off design. Unlike Apple Pencil, it doesn’t need to be paired, it can be used after turning on the power, allowing one pen to quickly write on multiple iPads. It can be used for up to 7 hours on a full charge.

The whole series of products will go on sale on Logitech’s official website at 12:00 on May 9. The Combo Touch iPad Air is priced at NT$6,690, and the three-day special price is NT$5,990. A first-generation Crayon digital pen will also be given away. Combo Touch iPad is priced at NT$6,490, and the same three-day special price is NT$5,490, and a first-generation Crayon digital pen is also given away. The Slim Folio iPad is priced at NT$3,290, with a limited time discount of NT$2,990, while the Crayon Type-C is priced at NT$2,290, with a limited time discount of NT$1,990.