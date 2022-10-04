MX Master 3S flagship Rat King keeps improving, creating a quiet, fast and quasi-extreme experience. MX Mechanical mechanical keyboard has short key travel and quick triggering, which is efficient and excellent, and you can know it at a touch.

Logitech’s high-end business keyboard and mouse have evolved to the top specifications, launching a new upgraded MX Master 3S wireless smart mouse and MX Mechanical wireless smart mechanical keyboard

Evolve and upgrade to create the ultimate experience of the top gauge! Logitech, the leading brand of business keyboards and mice, has been continuously innovating in recent years to enrich the experience of high-end business products, and announced the launch of a new upgraded MX high-end business series – MX Master 3S wireless smart mouse and MX Mechanical wireless smart mechanical keyboard. The upgraded version of the flagship Rat King MX Master 3S is the first MX high-end business mouse that demands quietness. The DPI accuracy is doubled to 8,000. It uses the exclusive top-gauge electromagnetic scroll wheel technology and launches a new pearl white color; MX Mechanical is the first MX high-end business series. This mechanical keyboard, with short shaft and short key travel design, not only has fast triggering and typing feedback, but also has a comfortable and silent design, which makes the input experience fully evolved.

Shi Qianjiang, General Manager of Logitech Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, said: “In the past two years, the hybrid office type has become popular, and consumers have begun to pursue office performance, which has greatly increased the demand for Taiwan’s high-end keyboard and mouse market. Office workers not only pay attention to performance, including excellent control, cross-device Convenience and input experience, and comfort has also become one of the main considerations when purchasing, such as ergonomic and quiet designs that effectively reduce the long-term use load.”

Logitech MX high-end business keyboard and mouse full range of products to meet the diverse needs of consumers

Logitech MX high-end business keyboard and mouse series has a complete product line, tailored to meet the different occupations and usage habits of modern workers: for mobile office workers who like to be streamlined, lightweight and portable, there are exquisite “MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Mobile Mouse” and “MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Mobile Mouse”. MX Keys Mini Wireless Smart Keyboard”; for high-level business people and advanced programmers, it is recommended to use the top full-size “MX Keys Wireless Smart Keyboard” with the newly upgraded “MX Master 3S Wireless Smart Mouse”. In the keyboard part, in addition to the membrane keyboard “MX Keys Mini Wireless Smart Keyboard” and “MX Keys Wireless Smart Keyboard”, for fans of mechanical keyboards, the newly launched “MX Mechanical & Mini Wireless Smart Mechanical Keyboard”, There are also full-size and simplified sizes, providing more input and tapping options.

The flagship Rat King has been upgraded again! MX Master 3S has fully evolved high-standard performance, and upgraded DPI with silent clicks to create an efficient and extreme experience

The performance of the newly launched MX Master 3S has been upgraded, which reduces the click sound by 90% compared to the MX Master 3, creating a quiet environment; DPI is greatly increased from the original 4,000 to 8,000, the tracking is faster and more accurate, and the use on the large screen is smoother, effectively reducing Long-term use burden; also equipped with MagSpeed™ electromagnetic scroll wheel to scroll thousands of lines in one second, to find information more efficiently. Dual-mode connection and multi-device cross-platform multi-tasking, flexible use in various environments, and more efficient work; its ergonomic design enables the palm to fit perfectly, which can effectively reduce the discomfort of using the mouse for a long time, and improve the efficiency of the work. Meet long-term grip requirements. The new MX Master 3S is available in two textured colors – pearl white and graphite gray, you can choose as you like to create a stylish and efficient office environment.

Quieter clicks with 90% less click sound

Compared with the previous generation MX Master 3, the MX Master 3S reduces click sound by 90%, creating a noise-free environment, providing users with a quieter work and study environment, helping to improve concentration, study and productivity.

8,000 DPI accurate tracking, smooth on the big screen, effectively reducing the office burden

Compared with the previous generation MX Master 3, the DPI of the MX Master 3S has been greatly upgraded from 4,000 to 8,000. The tracking is faster and more accurate, and the use on the large screen is also smooth, and the glass can also be used for tracking. The wrist does not need to move significantly, effectively reducing the workload of the office.

MagSpeed™ electromagnetic scroll wheel scrolls thousands of lines per second, saving time when looking for information

Logitech’s exclusive top gauge technology, MagSpeed™ electromagnetic scroll wheel, can scroll thousands of lines in one second, quickly flip through long pages, and save time when looking for information.

It is convenient to customize the side buttons and provide long-lasting battery life

The side buttons can be set through the Options+ software, and any shortcut key function can be sent with one “key”, which greatly improves the convenience of mouse operation. Using TYPE-C charging, it can be used for 70 days on a full charge, and it can be used for 3 hours after one minute of charging, providing long-lasting battery life.

Easy-Switch switches 3 devices in one second, and cross-platform transmission with FLOW doubles the work efficiency

Equipped with Easy-Switch technology, it can be paired with three devices at the same time. Whether it is a computer, a tablet or a mobile phone, it can be quickly switched in one second. The connection stability is further improved, and it is more compatible with a variety of operating systems. FLOW technology supports cross-platform file transfer, allowing users to use it flexibly in various environments.

Ergonomic and comfortable to hold

Fits the hand shape, provides complete support for each finger and the entire palm, and is comfortable all day long, suitable for long-term use; at the same time, it provides textured two-color options – pearl white and graphite gray.

Comply with the three major environmental certifications, more in line with the choice of sustainable development

With the concept of environmental sustainability, it is made of recycled plastic (graphite gray 27%, pearl white 22%), and the packaging has passed FSC forest certification and is in line with international carbon neutral certification, supporting the responsibility of protecting the environment with practical actions.

Dual-mode connection, durable

Comes with Logi Bolt USB receiver and offers Bluetooth connectivity for convenient, secure and stable connection quality.

MX Mechanical wireless intelligent mechanical keyboard, more percussive feedback, excellent performance at a touch

The Logitech MX Mechanical wireless intelligent mechanical keyboard is the first mechanical keyboard in the MX series. The low shaft body and short key travel design make typing effortless and moving more effortlessly. Compared with other mechanical keyboards, it is quieter, providing comfort and no noise. The typing experience is more suitable for high-end business people, and there are two keyboard size options – full size and compact size. Both full-size and simplified size are designed with tea switch keys. The tea switch keys have a soft touch, good feedback force, and maintain a sense of paragraph when typing. They are also equipped with intelligent backlight function and a number of excellent performances such as dual-mode connection and multi-device connection. Cross-platform multi-tasking can be used flexibly in various environments to increase work efficiency.

The tea axis design provides a quiet paragraph input experience

Both full-size and simplified sizes are designed with tea switches. The keys of the tea switches are soft to the touch and quiet. Typing has a sense of paragraph but not strong, and the feedback force is good. It provides a smooth and quieter mechanical keyboard input experience.

Short shaft and short key stroke design.Provide a more comfortable input feedback experience

The short shaft design, with a keycap spacing of 19mm, makes the movement more labor-saving, and the keystroke is shortened to 3.2mm, making typing less laborious, providing a comfortable and smooth typing experience.

Intelligent lighting and multiple backlight effect modes

It can be used smoothly in any light conditions, and can still support keyboard lighting in the dark; and 6 immersive backlight lighting effects can be customized through the Options+ software.

Supports multi-key customization, which is convenient and provides long-lasting battery life

Multiple shortcut keys can be set through the Options+ software, and one “key” transmission greatly improves the convenience of keyboard operation. Using TYPE-C charging, it can be used for 15 days on a full charge, and can be used for up to 10 months when the backlight is turned off, providing long-lasting battery life.

Easy-Switch switches 3 devices in one second, and cross-platform transmission with FLOW doubles the work efficiency

Equipped with Easy-Switch technology, it can be paired with three devices at the same time. Whether it is a computer, a tablet or a mobile phone, it can be quickly switched in one second. The connection stability is further improved, and it is more compatible with a variety of operating systems. FLOW technology supports cross-platform file transfer, allowing users to use it flexibly in various environments.

Comply with the three major environmental certifications, more in line with the choice of sustainable development

With the concept of environmental sustainability, it is made of recycled plastic, and the aluminum metal is low-carbon aluminum refined using renewable energy.

Dual-mode connection, durable

Comes with Logi Bolt USB receiver and offers Bluetooth connectivity for convenient, secure and stable connection quality.

