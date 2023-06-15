Logitech pursues hybrid work with channel support

Logitech bets on hybrid work and on the action of channel partners. This can be summarized as the strategy of the company specialized in the peripherals sector, which has also been active in the B2B world for some years, while maintaining its traditional focus in the consumer sector. As he pointed out Federico Pacetti, senior account manager of Logitech Italy, the strategy is guided by the changes that have taken place in the companies in recent years. “Which are no longer office centric: the need is no longer to be in the office, now we work from everywhere connected. The office itself is being transformed: it is no longer just a physical space but also a digital one, so much so that by now the criterion at the basis of new projects is no longer only that of occupying the spaces, but also of allowing interaction on a digital level , with the presence of connected systems that adapt to the needs of companies. There is therefore no longer just the classic meeting in the conference room, but it is necessary to ensure concrete operations, in the various conditions that arise. In this sense, fair solutions are needed for everyone, there can be no disparity of expression between those who stay at home and those in the office. This means having to manage a series of technologies and ensure that this communication takes place in the correct way for everyone. We talk about New logic of work, claim that represents our approach to the world of work: the technologies we bring to the market increasingly use AI to make work ever easier. Not only that: you need to have a reliable, consistent (with the same interface in different situations) and scalable product”.

The new solutions

In this sense, Logitech has launched or is about to launch a whole series of solutions on the market, which can be integrated with those of the main technological partners (Microsoft, Zoom, etc.) to pursue this technological evolution and the progressive return of people to offices. These are solutions, often equipped with the AI and made with recycled plastic materials, designed to enhance meetings that take place in hybrid mode, also involving people who are on the other side of the screen or who are not physically present in the office. There are also services that allow companies to be guaranteed advanced management solutions. Clearly, however, Logitech solutions are designed to be placed within corporate offices, a sign that perhaps the era of full smart working is now behind us: “We are now seeing that companies are organized by a minimum of 2 days of I work in the office and 3 at home, then there are companies that are returning to the office almost at full capacity. There is a demand from workers, they want to have direct relationships with colleagues and large companies are rebuilding spaces”Pacetti points out.

How to build the tech office of the future with no upfront investment

The role of partners

These new solutions and all the other pre-existing ones also pass into the B2b market thanks to the work of the channel operators, from which 100% of the turnover passes, also thanks to the collaboration with the distributors (Ingram Micro, Esprinet, Allnet, TD Sinnex): “Our partners belong to different types: we have system integrator, but also business developers and small resellers. I can say that we serve everyone equally. On the contrary, our attention to the channel has increased a lot, so we want to develop it even more and in a coherent manner. What we offer to the market are devices that are simple to use, but complicated to manage and install, so the channel assumes an even more crucial role in this context. It is no coincidence that we are trying to improve our Channel Program, by the end of the year we will introduce a whole series of changes”, concludes the Logitech manager.