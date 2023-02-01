Home Technology Logitech’s G Fits earbuds launch in the UK today – Gamereactor
Logitech has announced the date when the G Fits earbuds will launch in the UK. Arriving in the country today (February 1), the in-ears feature a rather unique technology designed to better fit each earbud to the shape of your ear.

The feature is called Lightform shaping, and the earbuds literally change shape to fit the shape of your ear the first time you use it, the idea being that you can get a custom fit unlike any other earbuds on the market.

Beyond that, Logitech powers G Fits with its Lightspeed wireless connectivity technology, which is designed to deliver high-performance audio response, better connectivity, and top-tier connectivity, all with PC, Mac, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You can also use G Fits with a Nintendo Switch when docked, or with an Android device via a USB-A or USB-C cable.

As far as the battery goes, Logitech states that the G Fits last 7 hours on a single charge, with 8 hours left when you factor in what the charging case can store when connected via Lightspeed, plus 12 hours when using regular Bluetooth.

For those in the UK, the Logitech G Fits will cost £219.

