Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3S mouse features a new 8K sensor and silent buttons

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Logitech today made small upgrades to two of its products, bringing the MX Anywhere 3S mouse and MX Keys S keyboard. Like the MX Master 3S flagship mouse that was updated in the middle of last year, the MX Anywhere 3S is primarily a minor revision of the MX Anywhere 3, with a new 8,000 DPI sensor and a silent button to make you less obtrusive in the office. The gray and pink versions of the MX Anywhere 3S are made from 61% recycled plastic, while the white is a whopping 78%.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

In other parts, it is the same as MX Anywhere 3S, equipped with MagSpeed ​​flywheel, weighs 95g, and can last up to 70 days. However, it should be noted that the MX Anywhere 3S has removed the 2.4GHz wireless connection capability, leaving only Bluetooth. Logitech explains two reasons behind this decision: First, Bluetooth has come a long way in terms of speed and stability compared to earlier years, and it’s really hard to tell the difference on an office mouse. Secondly, Logitech’s Bolt receiver is currently only suitable for USB-A ports, but more and more laptops are only equipped with USB-C ports. Logitech is still working on how to miniaturize the receiver to no more than a USB-C port, but for now there are still technical bottlenecks. For the sake of simplicity, it is better to simply provide Bluetooth.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The MX Keys S released at the same time is exactly the same as the MX Keys in terms of hardware, except that some of the preset buttons on the upper function bar have been adjusted, video control, and a special emoji button have been added.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Finally, Logitech officially added the “Smart Actions” function to the Logi Options+ software. It can record specific key combinations in specific software, allowing you to complete some fixed tasks. Not only that, but you can also download the “model” of the button and use the functions that others have already done.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

MX Anywhere 3S is priced at US$80, MX Keys S is priced at US$110, and there is also a combination package of MX Keys S + MX Master 3S + MX Palm wrist rest, priced at US$200.