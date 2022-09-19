Logitech announced the launch of the new Brio 500 series of video cameras, and also launched the Zone Vibe series of headset accessories, which are suitable for mixed office andlong distancework usage requirements.

The Brio 500 series video cameras launched this time include the Brio 500 and Brio 505, which mainly meet the needs of mixed office use. Through the Show Mode, the video cameras can easily capture and share notes on the desktop, or need to display In addition, the built-in sensing element can quickly focus on the desired object, or automatically turn the shot image to the front, avoiding the mirror image in the video conference.

Other functions include the RightSight function that automatically keeps the user’s figure within the shooting frame, and the RightLight 4 technology that automatically adjusts the brightness of the light source.

The Brio 500 series video cameras are available in black, white, and pink colors, and will be sold at a price of $129. It is expected to enter the market in September this year.

The Zone Vibe series earphones launched this time are advertised as being light and easy to use. They are divided into three styles: Zone Vibe 100, Zone Vibe 125, and Zone Vibe Wireless. They are also available in black, white and pink. Designed for office use and compatible with services such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom, the suggested price starts at $99.99.

In addition, in the sustainable development of the environment, Logitech emphasizes that the Brio 500 series cameras are made of certified post-production recycled plastic, of which the black model uses about 68%, while Logitech emphasizes that the Zone Vibe series headphones use at least about 25% recycled plastic. .

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>

