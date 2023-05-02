Logitech’s physical video chat room “Project Ghost” built with existing video conferencing system technology began to be demonstrated in New York- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

At the end of January this year, Logitech announced a physical video chat room called “Project Ghost”, which combines the “Project Starline” technology similar to Google’s in 2021, allowing users to conduct long-distance online chat in a “face-to-face” form , and is currently on display in New York, USA.

Compared with the “Project Starline” proposed by Google, which is built with advanced holographic imaging technology, Logitech’s “Project Ghost” is only built with the technology behind the existing video conferencing system, and cooperates with office equipment manufacturer Steelcase to create a physical video chat room that allows users to You can directly chat “face-to-face” with distant relatives and friends.

Such a design means that it is only necessary to use the existing technology and lower cost to build a chat room device that is more like a short-distance chat interaction, allowing users to more easily interact with relatives and friends far away, or “close-distance” Form to discuss work matters with clients.

One-on-one connections that feel real. That’s #ProjectGhost. We’re giving people at #ISE2023 in Barcelona a sneak peek at this early concept — an extended-reality experience stemming from our innovative partnership with @LogitechBiz. pic.twitter.com/oJn5F8CMmf — Steelcase (@Steelcase) January 31, 2023

“Project Ghost” is built with a comfortable interior, allowing users to sit on the sofa and conduct online video through a large-area touch screen. At the same time, the compartment has a certain sound insulation effect, allowing users to chat and interact with peace of mind inside.

The highest video resolution is 1080P, and even 720P when the network is limited. However, it can still maintain a sufficiently realistic visual experience when projected on a large-size screen. In addition, because the interior space of the chat room is kept simple, and the black background is matched with uniform lighting effects, it is easier for users to focus on the chat object without being affected by other cluttered backgrounds and other things.

Logitech said that the design idea of ​​”Project Ghost” hopes to realize the effect of remote video conferencing and chatting in a simpler way, and at the same time attract more companies, or provide this solution for the needs of exhibition activities, so that users It is easier to break the spatial distance and “face-to-face” interaction.

“Project Ghost” is currently mainly designed for one-to-one video chat use, and can customize accessories such as sofas according to needs, or tailor-made different sizes. The overall price is between US$15,000 and US$20,000.