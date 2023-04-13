Logitech

Logitech has launched a spring sale on the official online store. From today (April 13) to April 30, in addition to launching a variety of very cost-effective combination packages, purchase two products over HK$1,588 and then successfully register , a free A10 gaming headset worth HK$549, if two products spend HK$2,088, you can also choose a Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker worth HK$780.

The Logitech online store supports a variety of coupons for payment, plus free shipping for orders over HK$600. You can take this opportunity to easily upgrade your computer peripherals to enhance your gaming and work experience.

G502 X Plus + G913／G913 TKL Top Gamingcombo pack

Logitech G502 X Plus mouse is equipped with HERO 25K sensor, DPI can be selected from 100 – 25,600, and the maximum speed can reach 400 IPS. Built-in two connection modes of wired and wireless LightSpeed, and has a dual-mode scroll wheel with free rotation and precise scrolling and 13 customizable buttons. The newly designed “Lightforce” composite optical micro switch changes the triggering of the button from a physical metal contact to a barrier to block the light, providing higher speed and reliability, and reducing the “double-click” that was prone to occur in the past.

G913 TKL Lightspeed keyboard has an ultra-thin thickness of 2.2cm, supports Lightspeed wireless connection technology, and the feedback rate is as high as 1ms. In addition, it uses Logitech’s own thin GL mechanical key switch. As for the TKL version that removes the numeric keypad on the right and the extra G key on the left, the function keys have also been rearranged to greatly shorten its overall width without affecting the use, which is suitable for users with less work space.

In addition, both G913 and G502 X Plus are equipped with LightSync RGB technology, which can synchronize any content including games, videos and music, and adjust lighting effects and colors through the G Hub software. Now the top gaming package including G502 X Plus and G913 is being reduced from the original price of HK$3,398 to HK$2,898, you can save HK$500 before registering to receive the Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker.

MX Mechanical Mini + MX Master 3S Productivity Bundle

MX Mechanical is a low-profile keyboard with a short key switch. It provides a choice of red switches with no step feeling or brown switches with a step feel. It is a good choice for users who are accustomed to the feel of laptop keyboards and want to transition to mechanical keyboards. MX Master 3S is Logitech’s most popular ergonomic mouse. It adopts a silent design, and the click sound is reduced by 90% compared with the previous generation, making it more suitable for use in quiet environments such as offices. It is equipped with an 8K optical sensor , retains the Magspeed electromagnetic scroll wheel, which can precisely scroll up to 1,000 lines in a second without making a loud noise during the process.

Now the combination package including both is priced at HK$2,298, and you can register to receive the Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker after purchase.

G Pro X Superlight + G733 Professional Gamingcombo pack

The ultra-lightweight gaming mouse G Pro X Superlight weighs only 63g, and moves more quickly and smoothly, making it less prone to fatigue even after prolonged use. Its sensor adopts the Hero 25K with a maximum DPI of 25,000, which can provide excellent accuracy and speed. In terms of battery life, Logitech claims that it can reach 70 hours when the lights are turned off. In addition, it also supports Powerplay wireless charging, allowing you to play while charging.

The G733 gaming headset uses its own Pro-G monomer to listen to the surround sound effect, plus the DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound effect. Logitech claims that it has a battery life of at least 29 hours and a free connection range of up to 20 meters . In addition, there are two customizable backlight areas on the headset, and the color and lighting effects synchronized with the audio can be set through the G Hub software.

The Gaming Headset and Mouse Combo Pack including G Pro X Superlight and G733 is now on sale for HK$2,498, and you can register to receive the Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker.

G Pro X Superlight + G913 Top Player Combo Package

The two products in this package have been introduced above, and now it is being reduced from the original price of HK$3,398 to HK$2,798, which can save HK$600. In addition to the Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker, you can also choose to register to receive the A10 gaming headset to store a complete set of gaming equipment!

K860 + LIFT Ergonomicscombo pack

Lift, which is smaller and more suitable for Asian hands, has the same 57-degree vertical inclination as MX Vertical, supports magnetically controlled SmartWheel, Bluetooth/Bolt dual-mode three-device pairing, and other functions, and also has the same two settings as MX Vertical Thumb keys can be changed into personalized shortcut keys.

The ERGO K860 ergonomic wireless keyboard adopts a curved design, which allows the arms and wrists to type at a more natural angle, reducing the burden on the wrist, and the membrane-type recessed keys are designed to fit the fingers. In addition, the surface of the keyboard palm rest is also very smooth, which can provide sufficient support and reduce the fatigue of long-term work.

Now the combo package including ERGO K860 and Lift two ergonomic products is being reduced from the original price of HK$1,898 to HK$1,598, which can save HK$300, and can register to receive the A10 gaming headset.

Zone Vibe 100 + Brio 500 Video Combo

Zone Vibe 100 is a Bluetooth wireless headset weighing only 185 grams. It is equipped with memory foam ear pads and a microphone that can be stored at any time. time. The Brio 500 video camera can adjust multiple viewing angles from 65 to 90 degrees, automatically improve the brightness of the picture through RightLight 4 technology, and comes with a magnetic suction bracket system to adjust the camera to the best position.

The video combination package of Zone Vibe 100 and Brio 500 is currently on sale at HK$1,848. After purchase, you can register to receive the A10 gaming headset.

