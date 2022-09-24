Rockstar Games issued a statement a few days ago confirming that the early development content of the next “Grand Theft Auto” was stolen, but after emphasizing that it would not affect the progress of the game development, the London Metropolitan Police said earlier on its official Twitter that it had arrested people involved in stealing the next “Grand Theft Auto”. The 17-year-old suspect was only 17 years old when he even stole Uber’s internal data.

However, the London Metropolitan Police Department did not release further details, and reports such as The Desk website alleged that the London Metropolitan Police Department successfully arrested the man after further grasping relevant information under the joint investigation of the US FBI and the British Cyber ​​Crime Unit (Cyber ​​Crime Unit). The suspect was also charged with maliciously attacking the internal systems of at least two companies.

Previous rumors also alleged that the hacking of Rockstar Games and Uber may be related to the planning of the hacker group “Laspus$”. This hacker group attacked the Brazilian Ministry of Health as early as 2021, and subsequently targeted Uber, Microsoft, and Cisco. , Samsung, NVIDIA and other famous technology companies launched attacks.

Prior to this, a hacker named teapotuberhacker uploaded about 90 early development content videos advertised as “Grand Theft Auto VI” on the GTAForums forum a little earlier, although the follow-up has apparently been made by Rockstar, the developer of the “Grand Theft Auto” series. It is requested to be deleted, but many videos have already been circulated through online channels such as Twitter.

At the same time, the hacker, known as teapotuberhacker, previously stated that he was related to the recent Uber hacking accident, mainly by sending fraudulent text messages to Uber employees, in order to obtain the login account password of the internal system, and then gain more system access rights .