That’s right, there are people on the market who use ChatGPT to write books, scripts, etc. Basically, ChatGPT can do whatever you want at any time. Recently, London musician David Domminney Fowler used ChatGPT to make an album, and he even used his status as a developer and programmer to change the code of different musical elements such as chords, making ChatGPT easier to put into album production.

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

David Domminney Fowler, a London-based musician who has recorded records with well-known music companies such as Muse, Wilco Johnson, and Phil Collins, is also a developer and programmer. Therefore, in the process of using ChatGPT to produce albums this time, he made good use of its technical advantages. For example a javascript function that adds chords to a midi file, then converts it to include multiple tracks and melodies, drums and bass lines, and by copying the code or function into ChatGPT, so ChatGPT knows how to add chords and melodies etc., and generate a new code from it, which can then be used to make a midi file containing all the music data.

David Domminney Fowler was surprised by ChatGPT during the production process, and felt that he could understand codes and queries with musical elements. But of course, ChatGPT can also make mistakes, such as generating 14-bar chords instead of 16-bar chords, but this can require ChatGPT to perform calculations for each bar to account for related errors. He also thinks that ChatGPT is very similar to human beings in this respect. It needs to prove that it is working, and if you don’t take notes or annotations, it is easy to understand mistakes, and even produce finished products that you think are correct, but they are not correct. Therefore, the process of making an album is the same. What I do the most is to communicate and interact with ChatGPT repeatedly to get in-depth and accurate responses.

[Related reports]Job search platform survey: nearly half of companies have used ChatGPT 89% of business leaders are satisfied with ChatGPT performance

[Related reports][ChatGPT Hot]Jay Chou: Although AI can do many things, it cannot replace my aesthetic feeling for music creation

[Related reports]ChatGPT writers are hot! Amazon Kindle Store at least 200 books on AI

Source: Windows Central