After long anticipation, “Starry Sky” players can finally celebrate as the promised DLSS support from the cup is on its way. The update patch, which includes AI frame generation and HDR options, is set to be released to Steam Beta users next week, with an official release to follow after collecting sufficient feedback.

Upon its launch, “Starry Sky” faced criticism for its lack of widescreen support, NVIDIA DLSS, and HDR graphics options. Many players suspected that Bethesda and AMD were collaborating behind closed doors to hinder the wider adoption of DLSS benefits. However, AMD has flatly denied these claims.

“Starry Sky” has gained immense popularity as the latest masterpiece on the cup and Microsoft platform, breaking multiple records and setting a new benchmark for XGP single-day subscriptions. Prior to receiving official support, PC enthusiasts had to rely on private Mods to access DLSS and HDR features. Comparatively, the official update took almost two months to materialize, while private Mods surfaced in less than a week.
Fans now hope that Bethesda won’t miss out on this opportunity to shine.

