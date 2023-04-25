LONGINES officially released the new SPIRIT FLYBACK series chronograph models

The popular watch series SPIRIT under LONGINES officially ushered in a new FLYBACK flyback chronograph model. The FLYBACK function of LONGINES can be traced back to 1925 at the earliest. The introduction of the SPIRIT series this time gives watch fans more choices.

The new work includes two versions of black face and blue face. The 42mm stainless steel case is made of ceramic material and sunburst dial, and is inlaid with Arabic numerals and Super-LumiNova® luminous coating. The movement is also equipped with a COSC-certified L791.4 self-winding column-wheel movement with a monocrystalline silicon balance spring, 28,800 vibrations per hour, and a power reserve of about 68 hours. The movement is clearly visible from the transparent bottom cover The running posture; the timing device includes a 60-second central hand and a 30-minute counter at 3 o’clock, and the sub-dial at 9 o’clock is a small second display.

Stainless steel, brown leather, and beige NATO straps are available on the black side, while stainless steel and blue technical leather straps are available on the blue side. The price of the stainless steel version is NT$148,700 NT$, and NT$145,200 NT$145,200 for other material strap versions. Interested readers may wish to go to the LONGINES official website or dealers for more information.

