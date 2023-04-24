Longines Releases Spirit Flyback Series Flyback Chronograph Watch for First Sale at Taipei 101 Store- CARTURE 车情文化

Matthias Breschan, the global president of Longines, visited Taiwan in person to present the Spirit Flyback series of flyback chronograph watches, and had an in-depth discussion on the brand with Mr. Zeng Shixin, a domestic watch expert. And this brand-new Longines Spirit Flyback forerunner series flyback chronograph watch was first sold at the Longines Taipei 101 boutique.

Longines, known for its elegance, has a history spanning more than a hundred years. The Spirit Flyback series flyback chronograph watch draws inspiration from the rich brand history and perfectly presents it by combining brand history and flyback technology. The biggest advantage of the flyback chronograph is to provide pilots with a practical and quick method to continuously time different flight stages, thereby helping navigation, and many legends are willing to entrust their trust to Longines when pioneering pioneers and achieving impossible tasks The unique achievement echoes the symbol that has led the winged hourglass brand from the beginning. This spirit is the purpose of the Longines Spirit forerunner series. Their inspiring stories are closely connected with Longines. In terms of technology, the Longines Spirit Flyback forerunner series flyback chronograph watch is equipped with an exclusive Longines L.791.4 movement with an anti-magnetic silicon hairspring to drive this timepiece. This L.791.4 movement has obtained the Cosc certification from the Swiss Official Observatory and has a 68-hour power reserve. For watches, the movement is the core technology of this watch. Spirit Flyback is the first time in the Forerunner series to adopt a transparent bottom cover design, which perfectly presents all the details of the movement, and is engraved with the earth pattern representing the Longines Spirit series and Spirit Flyback The exclusive automatic disc of the name shows Longines’ confidence in the exclusive movement technology of Spirit Flyback. The Longines Spirit Flyback forerunner series flyback chronograph watch stands out for its exquisite aesthetics and fine decoration, including four details of bright surface, matte finish, polishing and engraving, and the two-way rotating black/blue ceramic inlaid bezel is equipped with a fluorescent logo. Available in black or blue sunburst dial, bronze-colored hands and numbers coated with Super-Luminova® luminous paint, easy to read time in various environments: 42mm stainless steel case with interchangeable stainless steel chain, brown leather or Blue technical leather strap. The folding clasp of the strap is equipped with a new micro-adjustment system to provide optimum comfort and perfect fit. The new Spirit Flyback forerunner series flyback chronograph watch can also be paired with a military-style beige Nato strap to wonderfully reproduce the era background of the flyback timepiece. The unique design that is both modern and retro is fascinating.