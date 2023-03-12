The adidas TERREX series has always focused on the field of outdoor off-road. This year, it is the first time to cooperate with National Geographic “National Geographic”. Functional clothing, through wonderful images, tells the story of the connection between human beings and nature, and shows the common love for nature together! Tailored for outdoor travel!

In the first collaboration of adidas TERREX x National Geographic National Geographic series, adidas TERREX selected images of many inaccessible places from the photography collection of National Geographic, showing the nature discovered by outdoor hikers when they explored the mountains and went to the unknown. world. The RAIN.RDY waterproof jacket adopts the classic bright yellow stitching dark blue rock formation vision of “National Geographic”, with the most representative yellow frame logo, which frames the natural texture of the rock formations polished by wind and rain at a glance. This assault jacket is equipped with RAIN.RDY waterproof technology, and waterproof adhesive strips are used on the seams to provide 100% waterproof and snowproof functions, allowing you to travel and adventure in the changeable outdoor weather. The details are more for outdoor players. There are pockets that double as mountaineering straps, an easy-to-store windproof cap, and adjustable cuffs; there is a novel logo on the left sleeve. When viewed from different angles, it will appear in TERREX and National Geographic The reflective line design on the back increases safety when walking at night.

The joint outdoor short-sleeved top uses black, white and yellow to create simple and versatile daily clothing. The chest has a classic Logo design. The classic yellow frame on the back not only focuses on the overview of the earth like a photo frame, but also leads people to the natural environment like a passage. Visit the world from the perspective of exploration. The slogan “Every Photography is a masterpiece” once again emphasizes the narrative charm of images, encouraging all outdoor enthusiasts to pay attention to the beautiful scenery in front of them while searching for secret places.

In addition, the whole series simultaneously launched TERREX Swift R3 GORE-TEX, an off-road shoe suitable for outdoor adventures. Also equipped with Continental

™

The Continental rubber outsole brings excellent grip and stability, and it can walk lightly on dry or wet roads, encouraging people to explore to their heart’s content!

 National Geographic co-branded long-sleeved shirt: with a narrowed hem design, the lightweight fabric is conducive to outdoor activities. A bold National Geographic Yellow border and reflective details on the chest for extra visibility at night.

 National Geographic co-branded outdoor trousers: WIND. RDY windproof elastic material can effectively block strong outdoor winds, equipped with UPF50+ sun protection design, achieving multi-functional effects of windproof and sun protection. In addition, the high-waisted trousers and the knee design suitable for hiking make it easier to walk.

(Photo, text/adidas provided)

