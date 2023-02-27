The French team started the racing season pedaling a still unknown model of bike Lookwhose details, however, suggest that it is almost ready for series production.

Look rejoined the ProTour in style by signing a deal with the Team Cofidis and making the debut of a new frame in the first 2023 races. If the first news had a good media coverage, especially in France where love of country is deeply rooted, the new bike, which for the moment has not yet received commercial baptism, it hit the roads without any fanfare.

Even Simone Consonni’s victory, last February 3 in the last stage of the Saudi Tour, did not have the usual media following, perhaps because the new bike does not yet have a name or an acronym to attribute the result to, or perhaps not disclose information pending the official presentation.

This new Look seems to be an interesting project and would deserve a careful technical analysis, were it not for the fact that the company maintains absolute confidentiality both on the specifications of the frame and on the marketing programmes. However, the French company has made available to us the images of the photo shoot carried out in Calpe, Spain, during the pre-season meeting of the Cofidis Team.

Based on the photos we tried to guess the features of the new bike. In the coming months we will see if we have come close, and by how much, to the real data.

The shapes of the frame lead us to think that the new Look should belong to the “Aerolight” category, a bike light enough for climbing with good aerodynamic characteristics to be effective at the increasingly high speeds of modern racing.

As can be seen from the photos, this Look adopts small-sized tubes, closer to those of the 785 Huez, with a profile designed to minimize aerodynamic resistance, like on the 795 Blade. The perfect integration of the fork crown into the frame, and the inevitable internal cable passages, confirm the aero qualities. The rear has oblique tubes that join the seat tube under the saddle node, an indication of a compact and reactive rear, certainly suitable for uphill sprints with the addition, perhaps, of a pinch of comfort.

We can speculate about the name of the bike: by enlarging the photos in which the UCI homologation badge appears, the number 7 can be clearly read followed by another which could be a 9, in addition to the final RS. The third number, logically, is hidden. From these data it can be deduced that the new Look should belong to the “Blade” range.

We will have to wait for the official presentation to find out where it will be positioned within the Look range and from here to see if it will replace one of the models intended for racing, the 795 Blade or the 785 Huez, or if it will become a third option halfway between the two.

Look supplies all the teams of Team Cofidis – men’s, women’s and paracycling – a considerable commitment in terms of frames which however allows, thanks to the large number of testers, to develop a bike in a sufficiently short time. Let’s suppose that the bikes currently supplied to the team are pre-series specimens or belong to the very first production batch and that the early season races serve to refine the project, adding or removing layers of carbon to shave a few grams where needed or to reinforce, if necessary, the neuralgic points.

The photos show Corima carbon wheels, a company belonging to the Sombrero Look, Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic 12-speed transmission, Selle Italia Flite Boost Pro Team kit carbon saddle, Michelin Power Cup tubular tires and Elite Leggero Carbon bottle cage. Cranks (with SRM power meter), pedals, aero seatpost, handlebar tape and the carbon monocoque integrated handlebar/stem combo are produced by Look, the latter are totally new components, certainly designed according to the frame. The handlebar also has a very pronounced wing profile and, in the lower area, houses the support for the cycle computer.

We can see that the example shown, belonging to Benjamin Thomas, mounts a 110mm handlebar stem with a handlebar width of just 38cm. Dimensions indicating an extended riding position with a reduced frontal section. It is estimated that this solution leads to a saving of about 4-5 Watts, logically we are in the field of “marginal gains” useful only to professionals. This technical trick only works if the cyclist is able to keep his forearms perfectly parallel to the ground, thus improving aerodynamics. On the other hand, the narrow handlebar leads to less control and precision when cornering, a detail of little importance for a professional with superior driving skills, but potentially dangerous for an amateur or for those who ride on roads usually open to traffic.

As for the presentation date, we can only speculate. It could be during the Giro d’Italia, perhaps on 20 May with the arrival in Cassano Magnago, 30 km from the Look Italia headquarters located in Saronno, or on 21 May with the departure from Seregno, just 17 km from the locality of Varese. For the public, sales managers, sector operators and the press, the occasion of the Eurobike fair in Frankfurt (June 21-25) would seem to be the ideal commercial stage.

The most fascinating vernissage, taking into account the marked French nationalism, could be that of the Tour de France. Maybe on July 14th, a national holiday, or on the 12th when the Tour arrives in Moulins which is only 50 km from the Look headquarters in Nevers. July 24, the day after the final stage of the Tour, with all the world press gathered in Paris, could be another plausible date. But probably the “Grande Boucle” is too late for a novelty that lacks only small details. However, we are certain that the Look marketing department will have already planned the most appropriate moment, which we do not know yet.

– Website Look

Article edited by Sergio Doria

Photo: © Romain Laurent