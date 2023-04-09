This article will take you through: The era of large-scale language models is unfolding, and AIGC applications enter large-scale commercial use Under the U.S. entity list, China’s computing power development may slow down

Since OpenAI announced the chatbot ChatGPT in November 2022, major companies such as Google, Meta, and Baidu have successively released their own large-scale models, which means that generative AI (AIGC) is entering the era of large-scale commercial use. Microsoft, Google, and Baidu all combine AIGC with their own ecosystems to add value to their products and services through AI; Meta is oriented to research units in the form of a relatively small basic model. In addition to showing their respective AI strengths, large-scale models can improve computing efficiency by making good use of cloud resources. At the same time, based on pre-trained models, they can be directly fine-tuned and quickly entered the industry, saving developers time and allowing various AIGCs to continue to come out.

This article will take you through:

The era of large-scale language models is unfolding, and AIGC applications enter large-scale commercial use

Under the U.S. entity list, China’s computing power development may slow down