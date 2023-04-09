Since OpenAI announced the chatbot ChatGPT in November 2022, major companies such as Google, Meta, and Baidu have successively released their own large-scale models, which means that generative AI (AIGC) is entering the era of large-scale commercial use. Microsoft, Google, and Baidu all combine AIGC with their own ecosystems to add value to their products and services through AI; Meta is oriented to research units in the form of a relatively small basic model. In addition to showing their respective AI strengths, large-scale models can improve computing efficiency by making good use of cloud resources. At the same time, based on pre-trained models, they can be directly fine-tuned and quickly entered the industry, saving developers time and allowing various AIGCs to continue to come out.
This article will take you through: