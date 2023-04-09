Home Technology Looking at the development trend of AI servers from AIGC
Technology

Looking at the development trend of AI servers from AIGC

by admin
Looking at the development trend of AI servers from AIGC

Since OpenAI announced the chatbot ChatGPT in November 2022, major companies such as Google, Meta, and Baidu have successively released their own large-scale models, which means that generative AI (AIGC) is entering the era of large-scale commercial use. Microsoft, Google, and Baidu all combine AIGC with their own ecosystems to add value to their products and services through AI; Meta is oriented to research units in the form of a relatively small basic model. In addition to showing their respective AI strengths, large-scale models can improve computing efficiency by making good use of cloud resources. At the same time, based on pre-trained models, they can be directly fine-tuned and quickly entered the industry, saving developers time and allowing various AIGCs to continue to come out.

This article will take you through:

  • The era of large-scale language models is unfolding, and AIGC applications enter large-scale commercial use
  • Under the U.S. entity list, China’s computing power development may slow down
    • See also  Sony annuncia i display Crystal LED BH- e CH- Series

    You may also like

    Video format: codec and container explained

    Win the Teufel BOOMSTER Fabio Wibmer Edition!

    OpenSSL: Vulnerability allows denial of service

    Amazon Fire TV Stick on sale: Now up...

    Alice 3 basically cancelled- American McGee out of...

    Tronsmart T7 buy cheap from 39€ (04/2023)

    The 7 best fitness trackers 2023 in comparison

    This is the true soundbar king

    Wind turbines from 165 euros: This is why...

    Vivo X Flip thin folding machine exposed!The concept...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy