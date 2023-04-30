Looking back at home from 3.8 billion miles away!The most distant moment in the universe | TechNews Technology News

People on earth often pick up their mobile phones to record moments, but when the universe is running, there are also people who leave countless beautiful moments for the earth. The exploration robots of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are roaming around Mars, Saturn or beyond space almost all the time. When in the boundless space, NASA engineers will occasionally turn the direction of the exploration machine and look back Bright and beautiful blue dots in the distance.

“Almost every mission, we turn around and take a picture of our hometown,” said former NASA chief historian Bill Barry. The universe seems to have an irresistible force that drives them to look back at the earth they live in. So NASA left many precious figures for the earth from the distant space.

After the Second World War, the United States began to actively develop aviation technology, and when it launched a rocket on October 24, 1946, it took the first photo of the earth above the surface of the earth.

First full view of Earth from the Moon

Apollo 8 photographed “Earthrise” from the moon on December 24, 1968. At that time, the astronauts of Apollo 8 broadcasted a live broadcast on the moon, allowing everyone to see the whole picture of the earth from the moon for the first time.

It’s rare to be in the same frame as the neighbors! Earth and Moon 800,000 Miles Away

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft went to the rubble-filled asteroid Bennu to collect samples, and is about to depart for deeper space. During the mission, it took this rare photo of the Earth and the moon in the same frame. Looking at the earth from 804,000 miles away, at this distance, the surface land and ocean can still be seen; the lower right corner is the moon, which is 250,000 miles away from the earth.

Earth in the night sky of Mars

In 2004, NASA’s Spirit Mars rover took the first historical photo of Earth from Mars. Visible at the bottom is the undulating terrain of Mars, with Earth shining in the night sky.

Spin and jump in the universe!Record of Earth and Moon Operation

In 2013, NASA’s Jupiter space probe Juno approached the Earth’s orbit, using the Earth’s gravity to accelerate to Jupiter. From 600,000 miles away, Juno filmed its slow approach to Earth, recording the spinning Earth and Moon.

Distinctive blue light in the night sky, Saturn’s home beyond the rings

In 2013, NASA’s Cassini also photographed Saturn’s rings and the blue Earth near Saturn at the same time. The NASA record reads: “Within 900 million miles apart, Earth glows distinctively blue in a starry night sky.”

Photos in less than 1 pixel!farthest pictures from earth

This photo records the farthest photo of Earth so far. More than 30 years ago, NASA’s Voyager 1 took this picture of Earth from 3.8 billion miles away. Looking back from the distant universe, the planets inhabited by billions of people are all condensed into this small dot of less than 1 pixel.

