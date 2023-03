Published by Roberto Chiappa

in Miscellaneous

7 Visit

…a practicing cyclist (road bike, fixie, gravel, cyclocross, MTB XCO-XCM) who wishes to test and review women’s cycling clothing and accessories, products that will then remain in her possession. You will also be able to benefit from a professional photo shoot. Further details by mail ( [email protected] ).

Article edited by Robert Chiappa

Photo: © Sergio Doria (Tech-Cycling)