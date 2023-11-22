Looks like Rockstar is shutting down its social club – Sina Hong Kong

Rockstar Games to Shut Down Social Club for New Platform

There are rumors swirling around Rockstar Games, as it appears that the studio is looking to shut down its Social Club platform to make way for something new. Many users have noticed that most mentions of Social Club have disappeared from the Rockstar Games website, leading to speculation that the platform is on its way out.

The initial discovery was made by Twitter user videotechuk_ and has since sparked a debate about the future of Rockstar’s social platform. While it may seem like the end of an era, it’s more likely that the Social Club will be rebranded rather than disappearing entirely.

The Social Club offers a lot of interactivity to users, especially those who play Rockstar Games on PC. It’s a central hub for players to connect, compete, and create content, so any changes to the platform are sure to have a big impact on the gaming community.

With the impending announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI, it’s expected that we’ll see more changes across Rockstar Games, particularly in how the studio manages the social aspects of its games. This development has left fans wondering what the end of Social Club means for the future of their favorite games.

As of now, Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about the fate of the Social Club, leaving players and fans to speculate about what’s to come. It’s clear that big changes are on the horizon for the studio, and gamers will just have to wait and see what the future holds for the beloved Social Club platform.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

