“Loop Line Tribe ~Wangan Riders~” is officially released! Return to the circular track to challenge Wangan High Speed ​​Racing | Game Base | LINE TODAY

Midnight Games to Launch New Racing Game “Kanjozoku – Wangan Runners” on Steam

Midnight Games has announced that it will soon be launching SG DEV’s latest racing game “Kanjozoku – Wangan Runners” on the popular gaming platform Steam. The game, which is set in Japan in the 1990s, is the newest addition to the “Kanjozoku Game Racer” series and is already generating a lot of excitement among racing game enthusiasts.

“Kanjozoku – Wangan Runners” will feature both single-player and online multiplayer modes, allowing players to enjoy the adrenaline-pumping action either on their own or with friends. The game will offer a variety of race modes, including “Sprint Races,” “Drag Races,” “Time Attack” races, and more, adding to the overall excitement and challenge.

One of the game’s standout features is the inclusion of iconic race tracks such as the “Loop Line” designed after Japan’s Hanhonshin Expressway No.1 Loop Line and the Wangan Expressway. These tracks promise to deliver an authentic racing experience and will undoubtedly captivate players.

Players can look forward to racing in a variety of classic Japanese cars from the 1990s, including popular models like the Mazda RX-7, Toyota Supra, and Mazda MX-5. The game will also include customization options, allowing players to modify and enhance their vehicles to their own preferences.

In addition to the thrilling racing action, “Kanjozoku – Wangan Runners” will also offer opportunities for players to engage with the game’s community. Whether it’s through in-game communication, photo mode, or participation in events and competitions, the game aims to provide a complete and immersive experience for players.

While the game is currently only scheduled to support English, players can expect a high-quality audio, video, and sound performance, along with realistic visual and physical elements that aim to elevate the overall gaming experience.

As the countdown to the game’s launch begins, fans of racing games are eagerly anticipating the release of “Kanjozoku – Wangan Runners” and are already looking forward to hitting the virtual streets of Japan for an unforgettable racing experience.

