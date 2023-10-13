Lords of the Fallen, action role-playing game available…

HEXWORKS, a CI Games studio, today launched the highly anticipated dark fantasy action role-playing game, Lords of the Fallen, su PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X|S. Harnessing the cutting-edge power of Unreal Engine 5, Lords of the Fallen delivers a visceral and immersive adventure, featuring a unique dual-realm mechanic that allows players to seamlessly transition between Axiom, the brutal and unforgiving world of the living , in Umbral, the nightmarish world of the dead. Aspiring heroes must journey across the vast, interconnected lands of Mournstead on the holiest of quests to defeat a demon god.

Il Caped Crusader is one of the devout and ferocious champions of the Church of Orius, and players will face demonic hordes and catastrophic bosses on both planes of reality. To aid such efforts, they must harness the unholy powers of Shade Lamp.

It is an item that grants its bearer the ability to transcend realms, flay the very souls of enemies, and even manipulate the environment itself. The lamp also provides its bearer a second chance to overcome defeat. Die in the land of the living and players will be resurrected in Umbral, where the longer you stay, the more dangerous it becomes.

Explore a vast, interconnected world: use the shadowy lamp to traverse the worlds of the living and the dead, reach forgotten places, unearth legendary treasures, and even manipulate the very soul of your enemy.

Smooth and challenging tactical combat: Master melee and ranged weapons and use powerful magic against Adyr’s demonic hordes. Define your legend: Choose from nine starting character classes and fully customize your warrior for the Herculean journey ahead.

Rise from the dead: Fallen into the world of the living and resurrected into the world of the dead. The lamp offers a second and final chance to return to life, as the nightmarish forces of Umbral descend upon you.

Join or fight in online multiplayer: Seamless two-player cooperative multiplayer allows players to face Adyr’s forces together; but beware of heroes invading from other kingdoms.

It is also available official soundtrack of Lords of the Fallen, in collaboration with Laced Records. Available now on music streaming platforms, the launch of the 36-track album precedes the upcoming pre-order and release of a limited edition triple LP set.

The soundtrack, written by award-winning composers Cris Velasco (Bloodborne, Resident Evill VII: Biohazard) and Knut Avenstroup Haugen (Lords of the Fallen 2014, Conon Exiles) was recorded with the 80-piece Budapest Scoring Orchestra and Choir, along with soprano Eurielle, contralto Jess Dandy and principal cellist of the London Symphony Orchestra, David Cohen.

