Lords of the Fallen: Dark Fantasy RPG Exceeds 1 Million Sales and Gets Major Update

CI Games Launches Dark Fantasy Action RPG “Lords of the Fallen” with Impressive Sales Figures

Warsaw, Poland – CI Games, the renowned game development studio, has recently released their highly anticipated dark fantasy action role-playing game (RPG) titled “Lords of the Fallen.” Since its launch on October 13th, the game has been made available on various platforms such as PC (Steam/Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and more. Developed and produced by Hexworks, this thrilling RPG has garnered immense popularity, surpassing the milestone of one million units sold worldwide.

To further enhance the gaming experience, CI Games has also introduced the latest v.1.1.224 game revision update. This update not only optimizes gameplay and balance but also resolves bugs, providing players with a seamless and immersive experience. Additionally, it introduces the “NG+” feature, allowing players to carry forward their acquired levels, props, and items from the previous round to the second round. This enables players to engage in a new chapter challenge while resetting the entire world, including non-player characters (NPCs) and quest lines.

Moreover, starting from October 26th, players in Europe and the United States will be thrilled to learn that “Lords of the Fallen” will enable cross-platform play between home and console versions. Alongside this feature, CI Games has also implemented the “Leash” system, ensuring that enemies will not relentlessly chase players beyond a certain distance, making gameplay more manageable. Furthermore, the density of enemies has been reduced to provide players with a smoother progression and a more enjoyable gaming experience.

“Lords of the Fallen” stands out as a captivating soul-like dark fantasy action RPG. Players assume the roles of warriors from the fabled Dark Crusade, with the ability to customize their character’s appearance and skills. They must explore the intertwined parallel worlds of the Kingdom of the Living and the Kingdom of the Dead in their quest to defeat the malevolent god, Adil. With an expansive world five times larger than the original, the game offers nine character professions and a vast selection of weapons, providing players with unique combat challenges and an enthralling adventure.

The game has received significant praise from players and critics alike for its stunning visuals, immersive gameplay, and intricate storyline. Fans can now delve into the fantastical realms of “Lords of the Fallen” and experience the ultimate dark fantasy RPG on their preferred gaming platforms.

