Development on Lords of the Fallen began before the release of Elden’s Circle. In a recent interview with Edge magazine, the game’s creative director, Cezar Virtosu, revealed that the development team was “prepared for the shock” when FromSoft officially revealed its latest creation to the world.

In Edge Magazine Issue 381, Virtosu describes the development team’s chills when they saw their painstakingly developed “breakthrough weapon” appear in an early trailer for Elden’s Circle. “It has left us ashamed,” he said. In addition, the team was shocked to find that a boss in the game was “almost identical to Malenia”.

Comparing it with the highest rated ARPG to date is undoubtedly a huge compliment for the developers, but it also means that player expectations for Lords of the Fallen are very high. Many fans wanted the game to be similar in size and mechanics to Elden’s Circle. “As you can imagine, there was some pressure. People were asking: ‘Do you have horseback riding? Do you have an open world?'” Virtosu said.

Like its predecessor, Deck 13, Hexworks hasn’t been shy about expressing the FromSoft games’ inspiration for the series. “Hidetaka Miyazaki is our Daddy and Grandaddy. Without him, we would have no jobs,” he said.

At present, it seems that although “Lords of the Fallen” still has not deviated from the framework of the soul-like third-person ARPG, it seems to have some characteristics of its own. The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC within this year, but the specific release time has not yet been announced. The game’s Steam page is live.

