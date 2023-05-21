Lords of the Fallen, out October 13th. Here’s the trailer…

HEXWORKS, a studio of CI Games, invites players to embark on an epic journey through a vast and treacherous world. This is the highly anticipated dark-fantasy action RPG, Lords of the Fallen, will be released worldwide on Friday, October 13, 2023. A spiritual successor to the original 2014 title, the upcoming game serves as a complete reboot for the franchise. It’s available for pre-order starting today on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Lords of the Fallen, the four-minute trailer

The highly anticipated launch date has been announced via a brand new four-minute trailer, finally giving fans an expanded look at its gory gameplay, built in Unreal Engine 5. Featuring fast-paced, challenging combat and colossal boss battles , players will travel through parallel worlds of the living and the dead in their quest to overthrow Adyr, the Demon God.

With the new trailer featuring music from Gentlemen metal’s Iron Maiden, viewers can look forward to a whole host of new reasons to get “Fear of the Dark,” from three-headed dragons to lava-spitting fire giants. For all those now ready to face such horrors, pre-orders are active from today with the game available in three editions: Standard, Deluxe and Collector’s. Pre-orders of the Collector’s Edition will be available soon and will include an impressive 10” statue of the Dark Crusader.

Saul Gascon, Executive Producer of HEXWORKS said: “We are happy to be able to announce the release date of Lords of the Fallen, a game that our talented team has lovingly created over the last few years. To celebrate, we’re sharing a deeper look at the horrors of Mournstead, a dark and immersive fantasy world that will challenge even the bravest of players, with its unique two-realm mechanic. We can’t wait for players to raise their Umbral lanterns this October and discover the many secrets that lurk behind the darkness.”

Cos include the Standard Edition

What the Deluxe Edition includes (physical and digital)

Starting Class Dark Crusader – wield the iconic Dark Crusader ensemble, including Isaac’s devastating greatsword, throwing knives, full set of armor and amulet*

– wield the iconic Dark Crusader ensemble, including Isaac’s devastating greatsword, throwing knives, full set of armor and amulet* 100 page digital artbook – featuring exclusive illustrations of beautiful artwork showcasing the world of Lords of the Fallen

– featuring exclusive illustrations of beautiful artwork showcasing the world of Lords of the Fallen Digital soundtrack – Immerse yourself in the haunting harmonies of Mournstead with the full soundtrack, composed by acclaimed Cris Velasco and Knut Avenstroup Haugen

– Immerse yourself in the haunting harmonies of Mournstead with the full soundtrack, composed by acclaimed Cris Velasco and Knut Avenstroup Haugen 3D model viewer – See in detail and in high resolution the model of each character in the game

What the Collector’s Edition includes (physical and digital)

Dark Crusader 10” Figurine – See this famous warrior in all his glory with this finely detailed 10-inch figurine

– See this famous warrior in all his glory with this finely detailed 10-inch figurine Metal showcase – Arrange your Dark Crusader figurine in this stunning metal display case, complete with LED mood lighting and remote control

– Arrange your Dark Crusader figurine in this stunning metal display case, complete with LED mood lighting and remote control SteelBook della Collector – with an exclusive design

– See in detail and in high resolution the model of each character in the game Double-Sided Posters & Art Cards

What pre-orders include