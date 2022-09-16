A large number of new lineups for XBox Game Pass｜Ninokuni, Assassin’s Creed｜This PS5 exclusive game is free to play｜Tokyo Game Show TGS 2022 has a lot of game-related information released. After Capcom, XBox also held a press conference at the exhibition, and released There are a number of masterpieces that are about to land on Game Pass. Players with Game Pass are not afraid to play without Game.



A number of masterpieces on Game Pass will continue to add works in the next year

At the XBox TGS 2022 conference, a large number of games that will be added to Game Pass have been announced, starting from now on the anniversary of “Ni no Kuni: Queen of White Holy Ash”, “New Gun Defence V3: Everyone’s Cannibalism New Semester” Edition, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, and Fugue of Battlegrounds will all be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

In addition, the former PS5 exclusive game “Deathloop” will launch the Xbox version on September 20 and log in to Game Pass simultaneously. At the same time, new content such as expansion endings will be added to the game. Microsoft acquired Bethesda in 2021, and the agreement at that time was that “Deathloop” would be exclusive to PS5 for a year before other consoles would follow, and it is normal for the game to land on Game Pass after a year has passed.

👉Chainsaw Man, Spy Family Phase II, Death God’s Thousand Years Bloody Battle｜20 must-see 10 new animations recommended

Watch the Xbox press conference to announce the lineup of games that will be added to Game Pass:



👉The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2: Kingdom Tears Release Date announced｜Nintendo Direct

At the press conference, it was also announced that games that will be added to Game Pass soon. The Dyson Sphere Program, a simulation business game that has been overwhelmingly praised on Steam, will land on PC Game Pass on October 13; Special Attack 2 has revealed a new character “Mizuki”, and the game will land on Game Pass on October 5th.

Paladin Battle – Fighting – Guilty Gear Strive, Cross Tag Battle Special Edition scheduled to join Game Pass in Spring 2023; Persona 5 Royal Edition, Persona 4 Gold Edition ” and Persona 3 Pocket Edition are also coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass has both Chinese, players who haven’t played it, don’t miss it

Microsoft also said at the press conference that Xbox has recently attracted more Asian players, and in addition to expressing its gratitude to players for their support, it will also be committed to adding more games developed in Japan and Asia to Game Pass in the coming year.

👉Splatoon 3 Raiders | 5 Tips for Practical Operation | Squid Climbing / Squid Rolling Effect Explanation

👉Splatoon 3 Raiders｜The recommended combat weapon is the wiper knife and the three-shot fishing bow.