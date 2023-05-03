Lots of power in a small package = hot business! The NOVOO 67W USB C charger under test

With the NCEU67D-242W, NOVOO offers an interesting 67W USB C charger with GaN technology. This charger is wonderfully compact and offers two USB ports with high performance.

Let’s put this to the test! Can the NOVOO 67W USB C charger convince?

The NOVOO 67W USB C charger under test

The NOVOO 67W USB C charger is pleasingly compact and uses the style socket adapter. The charger is plugged directly into the socket, which makes it ideal for portable use.

The charger measures 39 x 42 x 44 mm and weighs 99g. For a 67W charger, this is pleasantly compact and not too heavy.

But this looks very “tight”. The case makes a stable impression and appears to be completely filled.

The connections

On the front of the NOVOO NCEU67D-242W we find a USB A and a USB C port.

USB C – 67W USB PD – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3,35A

USB A – 65W Quick Charge und X? – 5V/6A, 9V/2A, 10V/6,5A

The two connections of the NOVOO charger are a bit wild. First, we have a 67W USB C port.

This should be able to provide 67W according to the USB Power Delivery Standard. 67W? Yes 67W, which is quite an unusual specification, usually USB PD chargers are closer to 65W.

The USB A port is almost a little more mysterious. This is said to provide up to 65W, but I’m not quite sure to what standard. We have Quick Charge 3.0 with up to 18W. In addition, the proprietary Huawei fast charging standard is apparently supported, with which we can achieve up to 65W.

Unfortunately I don’t have a Huawei smartphone at hand to check this at the moment.

If you use both ports at the same time, we have a 45W (USB C) + 18W (USB A) port throttle.

PPS

The NOVOO NCEU67D-242W supports PPS!

3.3-11V at up to 4A

This is a nice big PPS range! This allows you to charge the Samsung S series smartphones with up to 36W.

Of course, this applies primarily to the Plus/Ultra models, which could theoretically even charge up to 45W.

Info: PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

Stress Test (Fail)

As usual, I also tried to charge the NOVOO 67W USB C charger with 100% load for a few hours.

Unfortunately, the charger failed after just over an hour!

failed? The charger switched itself off after about an hour each time at a 65W load. I suspect that’s where the over-temperature protection comes in. Sometimes it took a little longer, sometimes a little less.

hp This behavior is also described in the manual, but advertised there as a “feature”.

tension stability

Thanks to USB PD and Quick Charge, the voltage stability of USB chargers is no longer so important as long as it stays within the limits. In addition, of course, a more stable voltage is a sign of better electronics.

Tension stability looks good so far! This is nothing special, but not bad either, so far everything fits.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones ? OnePlus Smartphones ? Realme Smartphones ++ Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) +++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) +++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Slow loading speed to be expected

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

This is where it gets a bit difficult for me because of the somewhat mysterious USB A port. This is aimed at users of Chinese smartphones, Huawei, Oppo, Realme, etc.

Unfortunately I don’t have a Huawei or OPPO smartphone to test this. However, my Realme GT Neo 2 recognized the charger as a dart charge charger and charged it with up to 26W.

Unfortunately, I cannot say on which devices the full 65W can be used.

However, the USB C port is a well-known quantity. It really supports 67W, but 99.9% of all devices will treat it as a normal 65W port.

The USB C port is ideal for all Apple smartphones and tablets, as well as for many notebooks. You can easily charge a MacBook Pro M1 or Dell XPS 13 on the charger.

Thanks to the quite large PPS range, the charger is also suitable for the Samsung S series smartphones. These can be charged here with up to 36W.

The efficiency

Finally, let’s talk about the efficiency of the charger.

In my test, this fluctuated between 80.4% and 90.4%, which is great! There is nothing wrong with the efficiency of the NOVOO 67W USB C charger GaN Ⅲ.

The efficiency is also impressive when compared to other chargers in the 65W class. This is clearly one of the better models here.

Conclusion

I really like the NOVOO 67W USB C charger GaN Ⅲ! This is a technically modern and above all compact charger with high performance! 67W in a 39 x 42 x 44mm and 99g heavy box is not bad!

However, I had problems with this temperature! The charger manages full load for 1-2 hours, after which it switches itself off.

A problem in practice? When charging smartphones no, they are easily full during this time. However, this can look different with notebooks or very large power banks.

I don’t think it will be that bad, but it’s still a small flaw in an otherwise very good charger.

The compact dimensions, two USB ports with a large PPS range, etc. are great.