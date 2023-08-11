Lotta Musk-Zuckerberg, in Italy the amusement park of tech billionaires. But Tesla’s money goes elsewhere

Musk swears that “the Italian Prime Minister and the Minister of Culture” – Gennaro Sangiuliano – “have secured an epic location” for the wrestling match that the entrepreneur proposed to Mark ZuckerbergCEO of Meta, and which has been talked about for weeks now.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Giorgia Meloni met Elon Musk just a month ago, at Palazzo Chigi. The two – also according to the statements made by the businessman after his visit – spoke of the drop in births in Italy and the risks associated with the uncontrolled development of artificial intelligence. On the same day also the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajanihe sat down at the table with the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. The Italian minister then said that he had spoken with Musk “about cybersecurity, space, Twitter, freedom of information that does not exist in many parts of the world“.

In short, neither of the two Italian politicians, on that occasion, mentioned Tesla, Musk’s company which is investing heavily outside the United States, focusing on China and Europe for its Gigafactorieshuge factories that produce thousands of electric supercars every week.

And while Italy lends itself to acting as a showcase, therefore, at Musk and Zuckerberg’s circusthe other European nations are working hard to tighten with the Tesla CEO much more lucrative deals.

Germany has won the resistance of environmentalists to make sure a Gigafactory near Berlinthe first European Tesla factory Musk spent on between 5 and 7 billion dollarsemploying 12,000 people.

And also France the businessman is working on his hips to cut the red ribbon as soon as possible a new Tesla plant. “There are several options on the table,” said Le Marie, France’s economy and finance minister.

Long and friendly conversation with @elonmusk on a great historical evocation event. It will not be held in Rome. There will be a huge donation to two important Italian pediatric hospitals for the upgrading of facilities and scientific research to fight diseases. — Gennaro Sangiuliano (@g_sangiuliano) August 11, 2023

A good newsHowever, there is: Minister Sangiuliano made it known that the event will bring “a huge donation to two important Italian pediatric hospitals for the strengthening of structures and scientific research to fight diseases”.

