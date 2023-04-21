“Love is blind”: criticism of Netflix because of shooting conditions

A popular Netflix show is currently (again) under criticism. The reason for this is the conditions during the shoot, during which the show’s participants were said to have been exposed to enormous stress.

“Love is Blind” is one of the most successful formats on the Netflix streaming service. But just recently, a planned live event caused trouble when there were technical problems and then a communication breakdown. Now the reality show is criticized for completely different reasons. This is due to reports from participants in the show.

“Love is Blind” contestants make allegations against Netflix

According to a report from Business Insider, some contestants on the Netflix show “Love is Blind” now regret their participation. And that has nothing to do with the content of the series or that they just haven’t found love after all. Instead, the complaints revolve around conditions on the set. The report details allegations that participants had to be available 20 hours a day during the 10-day shooting schedule.

They were almost completely cut off from the outside world and had little access to water, food or sunlight. Participant Danielle Ruhl, who was seen in the second season of “Love is Blind”, reported that there was sometimes a fight in the kitchen over a single boiled egg. Season 1 contestant Danielle Drouin also criticizes the lack of sleep she and the others have been subjected to. “I have a feeling they’re doing it on purpose because they’re trying to break you. They want to push you to your limits.”

According to Business Insider, contestants could also face fines of up to $50,000 (USD) for leaving the show without production approval.

Lawsuit alleging “inhumane working conditions”

In fact, it’s not Netflix’s first such complaint. Back in 2022, Love is Blind Season 2 contestant Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit against the streaming service. According to Hartwell, the participants were deliberately pressured by Netflix and the production company Kinetic Content. We are talking about the prohibition of personal contacts, lack of sleep and too little food and drink. Instead, an excessive amount of alcohol would be available. Hartwell even speaks of “inhumane working conditions”.

Hartwell also criticized the pay for being below the Los Angeles County minimum wage; the second season was filmed there. For a week, the participants would have received USD 1000, which corresponds to an hourly wage of USD 7.14 for 20-hour days. However, the minimum wage is USD 15 an hour and is therefore more than double what the participants probably got.

Hartwell’s lawyer, Chantal Payton, said in the summer of 2022 that the producers probably wanted to evoke different emotions in the candidates and influence their decision-making. The manufacturing companies would have an inadmissible degree of control over the participants of such reality formats.

Difficult conditions also on the “Squid Game: The Challenge” set

And it wasn’t just the conditions of the shooting of “Love is Blind” that was criticized. Following the worldwide success of “Squid Game,” Netflix announced a reality format based on the deadly games from the series. Participants have to complete the same or similarly designed tasks and apparently under really tough conditions.

Among other things, the temperatures were probably extremely low while the challenge was being shot for “Red Light, Green Light” – a game in which the candidates sometimes have to stand absolutely still. Among other things, the British Sun reported in this context of completely exhausted and hypothermic participants. In addition, a candidate also injured his shoulder.

Netflix denied the allegations and emphasized that they take good care of the crew’s health and safety. The production company Kinetic Content also commented on the allegations surrounding “Love is Blind” that there are strict protocols to ensure the well-being of the participants.