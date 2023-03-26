“Love Live! School Idol Festival 2” is a music rhythm game that includes all the songs of the “Love Live!” series except the Remix and Solo version, and includes μ’s, Aqours, Nijigasaki Academy School Idol Club, Liella! Members of the 4 major series of combinations retain the previous game experience and enhance the performance on the screen.

“Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE!” Will be released on Saturday, April 15, 2023!#School Fes 2 the theme of

—-

A new “live” that can come true with you

—- April 15th is the 10th anniversary of the Sukufesu series.

A little more until the release!please look forward to it#lovelive https://t.co/LMKCwYBlIM pic.twitter.com/BuF6XtFRNp – lovelive! School Idol Festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE! (Sukufesu 2) Official (@lovelive_SIF) March 25, 2023

In addition, it is officially announced that the global international version including 3 different languages ​​is currently under development, and news about the international version will be released on Twitter and the official website one after another.

Game official website: https://lovelive-sif2.bushimo.jp/