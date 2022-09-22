ended this week GamesIndustry Sharing SessionOn the forum, Shuhei Yoshida, the head of PlayStation’s independent developer program, said that he believes that “indie games” are the new force and key to Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s development of VR technology in the future.

Yoshida Shuhei said that it is true that Sony has released VR masterpieces such as “Horizon: Call of the Mountain” and “Evil Castle 8”; but in his opinion “indie games” are the future of PS VR2 games, because they are willing to “take risks” ” to realize creativity.

Yoshida added that indie developers are waiting for the next wave of VR craze, such as Tetris Effect: Connected producer Tetsuya Mizuguchi, who was insaid when interviewedhe is very interested in developing games on PS VR2.

At the same time, Yoshida also talked about the virtual reality installations of other competitors. He believes that Facebook’s parent company Meta is very careful in promoting its own Oculus Quest 2. In the case that the VR market is still small, he thinks that this will be beneficial to the entire industry. both help.

Meta’s VR device, the Oculus Quest 2. Figure / Meta

Sony Interactive Entertainment expects to launch the latest generation of PS VR2 virtual reality wearable devices in early 2023, and has confirmed that more than 20 compatible games will be launched, but PS VR2 is not backward compatible with the original device.

From 2008 to 2019, Shuhei Yoshida was the global studio president of Sony Interactive Entertainment; after leaving office, he became the head of the independent developer program, which focuses on training external independent game producers.

