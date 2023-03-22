Home Technology Lovecraftian horror game “Edge of Sanity” is scheduled to be released on Steam within this year-Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
Lovecraftian horror game "Edge of Sanity" is scheduled to be released on Steam within this year

Lovecraftian horror game "Edge of Sanity" is scheduled to be released on Steam within this year

Edge of Sanity is a survival horror adventure game with unique 2D art and intense atmosphere, inspired by HP Lovecraft’s Lovecraftian horror style, set in the unforgiving wilderness of Alaska during the Cold War, you need food and supplies To spend the night in the camp.

In this story-rich expedition, you’ll encounter local cultists and monsters hiding in dark corners around remote valleys, use whatever you find to fight powerful foes, and uncover the secrets of the mysterious Thurul Stone and the disappearance of scientists tragic story.

Seek out traces of local cults, face terrifying monsters, and explore the unexplainable. Welcome to Cold War Alaska, filled with irrational people and HP Lovecraft-inspired beasts, where every drama will leave a permanent imprint on your brain.

Even in the harshest environments, you’ll need a place to rest and plan future expeditions, find and distribute remaining survivors, and send them on missions to find food, water, or other survivors. But don’t let your guard down – people are on edge and anything can happen.

You are part of a supply team helping scientists working in field labs. With no trace of humans on the scene, you stumble upon monsters, and the group gets separated during the escape. You’re lucky to make it out alive, and set up a makeshift camp to plan your future expeditions to find out what happened. What.

Know your enemies’ weaknesses, weaken their senses, manage resources and use crafting abilities and surroundings to fight powerful monsters. Whenever you have no other choice, try fighting with an axe, but be prepared for a deadly end.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1897110/Edge_of_Sanity/

