Lower Saxony wants citizens to participate financially in greentech projects

A simplification of the approval process is also planned. According to the planned law, municipalities and citizens can participate directly in large wind power or solar projects , in which the respective wind turbines are located. The income should flow into social or cultural projects, for example. Anyone who lives near a wind turbine should also be able to purchase an energy saving certificate with an attractive return.

Hanover: Citizens should be financially involved in wind power and solar projects

“People in rural areas should also benefit financially from the expansion of renewable energies,” said Energy Minister Christian Meyer (Greens) in Hanover. “This is how we can achieve the climate goals together.” He is already observing “a clearly changed mood when it comes to wind turbines” at town meetings. The approval is great.

The draft has now been released for association participation. After that, the state parliament still has to decide on the so-called Lower Saxony Wind Energy Acceleration Act.

