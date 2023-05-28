Lu Jiansheng – Exceeding plasticizer standards

Last time I mentioned that I went to Dr. Chen Zhencheng, a certified expert of the American Association of Anti-Aging Medicine, to give me a physical examination. In addition to the routine examination report, there were several more, including a blood analysis called nutrition and toxic elements.

My biggest problem, is that it is too high in a highly toxic element, which is mercury, which is mercury. Where did the mercury come from? After an investigation, the doctor found that it was my tooth decay when I was a child. At that time, the dentist used silver powder to fill my teeth. The silver powder contains mercury, which is slowly released over the years and slowly invades the body. Long-term intake can cause paralysis and gradually decrease the sense of touch, vision, hearing or taste, and Fatigue easily, memory loss, etc.

Dr. Chen suggested that I quickly find an experienced dentist to help me remove the silver powder from the original fillings, and then use modern mercury-free fillings to fill the teeth. However, the removal of mercury is a high-risk operation, and it can only be carried out under the command of Dr. Chen himself.

In the full set of organic acid metabolism analysis report, I saw that my arabitol exceeded the standard, and I was prone to fatigue. It is estimated that I often ate grapes and cherries after meals for several years. Dr. Chen also suggested that I drink less beer and wine, but I can drink whiskey.

In the environmental hormone analysis report, I saw that my phthalates (commonly known as plasticizers) exceeded the standard, which would affect the detoxification function of the liver. Dr. Chen estimated that it was caused by my usual eating habits, such as takeaway plastic containers and bottled water. Looking back, I often drink bottled water in my company in Shenzhen in recent years, and the drinking water at home is also a plastic bottle. These are all problems. Immediately replace the drinking water containers at home with glass ones, and try not to drink bottled water from now on.

Dr. Chen said that it is not unsafe to drink, some bottled water is still safe, such as the famous EVIAN. He has personally tested that the drinking water of Baisui Mountain and Jingtian in the Mainland contains very low BPA toxins, so you can drink it with confidence. But be careful not to “heat” bottled water in the car, because the high temperature will cause the plastic bottle to release more harmful substances. The ones with higher BPA toxin content are the two big brands in the Mainland. I was stunned when I heard it. Those two are the brands that our Shenzhen company often buys. Later, I asked my colleagues why I bought these two brands. It turned out to be because of the two words, cheap.

Since last week, I have changed my living habits: quit beer, eat less grapes and cherries, drink as little bottled water as possible, and use my own Swiss SIGG water bottle as much as possible. In addition, several health products carefully recommended to me by Dr. Chen helped me strengthen my detoxification function. In about a week, there are obvious results.

Deep sleep is increased and energy is increased during the day. Thank you Dr. Chen!

Visual Technology CEO

Lu Jiansheng