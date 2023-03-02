Video interview with Prof. Luciano Floridi, philosopher, full professor of philosophy and ethics of information at the Oxford Internet Institute of the University of Oxford, where he is director of the Digital Ethics Lab, as well as professor of Sociology of communication at the University of Bologna.

Below, we propose some excerpts from the interview.

Digital Humanism

The idea of ​​digital humanism is that in the face of extraordinary digital technological transformations it is possible to reaffirm – or even return to – the centrality of humanity, of the human being, in relation to the various practical applications of technology. Technology is made for humanity, not the other way around, even though we see that human beings are sometimes exploited “by technology” and “for technology”.

According to Prof. Luciano Floridi, philosopher, professor of philosophy and ethics of information at the Oxford Internet Institute of the University of Oxford and professor of Sociology of communication at the University of Bologna, however, we must go beyond the human relationship –technology. The concept of digital humanism is incomplete. It is not only a discourse between humanity and technology, but today – increasingly – it concerns humanity, technology and the planet on which we live.

«Digital humanism should be extended to a broader and more environmentalist idea – says Prof. Luciano Floridi – making sure that the triangulation of technology, humanity, environment, can “do good” for all three, thus developing excellent technologies , powerful, to do more and better with humanity that takes full advantage of them and with an environment that is also supported and protected through technology… then we would certainly have a vision of the 21st century».

The role of politics

«This is one of the great dramas we have in our period of extraordinary technological transformation, but also of extraordinary absence from politics. […] Let’s say it is a fact that, today, technology is developing a lot and is present everywhere, while politics is imploding everywhere. From Great Britain to Italy, from the United States to Russia, from China to Brazil… We see the difficulties of democratic and non-democratic countries, countries where politics has played significant roles in the past but which, today, is not up to the technological challenges and environmental. Precisely at a time when technology needs a guide the most, not to go faster or slower, but to figure out where to go», are the words of Prof. Luciano Floridi.

We need much more politics and more value. Today we have few, and of little value.

«This is damaging for future generations, because what we won’t do today we will do tomorrow at much higher costs and much more intense sacrifices. Doing it sooner means doing it better, with fewer resources, more easily, with more flexibility. Once, metaphorically, we have missed the train… chasing it is much more difficult».

The divorce between intelligence and action

In the past we have seen transformations as profound as the arrival of the calculator (welcomed at the time with various alarmisms), but they required much longer times to be absorbed than the current ones (some transformations are so fast that we do not have the time to understand and assimilate them).

The digital transformation is being completed in a few decades (compared to the agricultural or industrial one which required very long periods of completion and adaptation). Today, one should feel an urgency to speed up the absorption of this new transformation.

«On the one hand, we must realize that changes are extremely fast, without however blaming ourselves too much. On the other hand, we can’t even relax too much and say to ourselves “you’ll see that everything will be fine tomorrow”. We have to get moving and understand that the speed of change should also be followed by a certain speed of management, adaptation, management and governance, that is intelligent management», remarked Prof. Luciano Floridi.

Man-machine relationship, what future scenarios?

Everything will depend on how well we can live up to our technology.

«It’s not so much the technological innovation that will make the difference, but “what” do we do with this technological innovation».

In that “what” (to which the how is related) the consequences, positive and negative, and the impacts of the technology itself are enclosed.