Lucio Dalla’s songs about the future of the car

Just over fifty years ago, exactly in January 1973, “The Day Had Five Heads” was released, the first album created by Lucio Dalla with the collaboration of Roberto Roversi, the result of a creative relationship and friendship between one of the greatest Italian poets and intellectuals and one of the greatest musicians and songwriters in our country. A relationship born almost by chance, at a time when Dalla was in crisis with himself, with his work, and needed to break away from the mould, from habit, from the obvious and throw himself headlong into life and art. A moment in which Roversi wanted to give a different communicative and popular sense to his poetry, experimenting with the adventure of song, to speak to a new, broader audience. A meeting born thanks to a mutual friend, Renzo Cremonini, who had seen far ahead, he understood that that singer, whimsical, particular, jazz and pop at the same time, irregular and imaginative, could get along with the communist poet, friend and collaborator of Pasolini, of Leonetti, militant and committed. And he was right. From the collaboration between the two three albums were born that we can undoubtedly define as wonderful, in the true sense of the word ‘wonder’, songs that were and still are able to amaze us, where history, beauty, art become one, popular and avant-garde, difficult and very simple at the same time. Dalla and Roversi made three albums in just over three years, “Il giorno had five heads” in 1973, exactly fifty years ago, “Anidride Sulfurosa” in 1975 and the final “Automobili” in 1976, which saw the light in very controversial manner and led to the end of the partnership between the two. In the trilogy we truly find the synthesis of a very difficult, complete and complex vision, which Dalla and Roversi shared, that of an art that could be both popular and cultured, intellectually refined and playful, capable of impacting reality, telling history and leading us to imagine the future, as they do in an incredible way in “The Engine of 2000 “, written over forty years ago and contained in a show, “The future of the automobile”, which was staged a few times, from which a beautiful television special in episodes was made, and which was the last chapter of the collaboration between two. There was one between Dalla and Roversi even conflictual exchange, never calm, always complicated by how one saw the other’s work, by the needs of music, singing and words, which had to find a balance, a meeting point, which was always there where, at the beginning, neither neither one nor the other thought we should get there, everything was always a little further, a little further. And Roversi had become so accustomed to this going beyond that when, for record and communication needs, Dalla accepted a compromise with RCA, the record company who published their albums, in order to release “Automobili” in the version we know instead of the original “The future of the automobile”, a longer and more complex theatrical concept, became furious. Of the thirteen original songs on the album, only six made it into the album, and one of the songs, the spectacular “Interview with the Lawyer”, also suffered cuts. Roversi found all this unacceptable, he judged his friend’s choice to be little less than a betrayal. From the reply in kind, the climate between the two heated up, fiery words flew from both sides and the relationship between the two fell apart, literally. Yet the songs of “Automobili” were the highest point of balance reached between the two, and also those which, as was the intention of both, managed to speak to the widest possible audience, those which were even successful, in particular ” Nuvolari”. Not their songs but their art, at the moment of the breakup between the two, entered the charts.