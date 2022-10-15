Luigi Di Maio’s official website has been hacked. The portal, created on the occasion of the political elections, where the former foreign minister presented himself with the list of civic commitment, but without being able to enter Parliament, is currently connected to the website of an online casino. Both if you access the page, and if you search for the site on Google, where the description today concerns that of a betting site.

It is not known how long the site has been cracked and modified. But to find out in these hours was the computer scientist and IT security expert Matteo Florawho reported it on Twitter.

The Civic Engagement site does not appear to have been hacked. Di Maio’s website (Luigidimaio.it), on the other hand, currently presents the image of the former M5s and the symbol of the party on the home page. But the direct link to the portal refers to a Chilean casino.

According to Flora, the hackers could have pierced a component of Wordpress, the system with which the site was created, injecting a code that is not known for how long it has been there, but capable of modifying both the Google results and the site’s ranking.