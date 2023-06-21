Home » Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon Remastered Announced – Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon
Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon Remastered Announced – Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon Remastered Announced – Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon

While Nintendo has yet to confirm that they will release a Switch successor next year, there are plenty of analysts and reports pointing in that direction. During today’s Nintendo Direct, we got a subtle clue that hybrid consoles might actually be supplanted in the near future.

While Nintendo had several impressive announcements, a surprising number of them were based on re-releases and remakes, suggesting they’re saving brand new projects for other things. This includes Pikmin 1 and 2 for the Switch Eshop, a remake of Super Mario RPG, and a remake of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. The latter, an updated version of the 2013 Nintendo 3DS classic (released in Europe as Luigi’s Mansion 2), is due out next year.

We only briefly saw Luigi being freaked out, but there’s no doubt that it sounds like a perfect fit for the Switch.

