Luminous Productions, which was established in 2018 and once created “Forspoken”, has been merged back into the Square Enix system and will be responsible for other game projects.

In the content of the external statement, Luminous Productions will re-merge into the Square Enix system in May this year. Before that, it will continue to improve the “Forspoken” game experience and produce expansion content that is expected to be launched this summer.

Square Enix has recently continued to reorganize its game studios, including the transfer of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Square Enix Montreal and other game studios to Embracer for $300 million in May last year. The announcement of the integration of the Luminous Productions team this time will be part of the future business development strategy, and will use its technology to strengthen the development capabilities of 3A-level game works.

However, many players are not optimistic about the integration of Luminous Productions into the Square Enix system, and are also worried about whether the subsequent updates of “Forspoken” will change the tone.