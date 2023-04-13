The extension developed by Aleph Alpha is intended to eliminate weaknesses in previous AI solutions. The system should explain how it comes to its statements and which sources were used for it.

The deutsche AI start-up Aleph Alpha, based in Heidelberg, says it has for the first time reached a milestone on the way to artificial intelligence that is correct in terms of content, explainable and trustworthy. An extension of the in-house language model Luminous, which is available from today, is able to understand connections in information and factual correctness on the basis of verified facts, the company said on Thursday.

At the same time, the system is able to show which text passages in a source caused the generated answer or which contradict it. If the information provided by Aleph Alpha is confirmed in independent tests, the Heidelberg company would have taken an important step towards eradicating a systematic weakness in text robots such as ChatGPT. So far it is often not clear why a ChatGPT actually writes what it writes. Users also complain that systems like ChatGPT provide false facts.

XAI, the “Explainable AI”

The topic of “explainable AI” (“Explainable AI” or XAI for short) has also occupied scientists who want to make AI more transparent for some time. The feature, launched on Friday, is based on Aleph Alpha’s latest research published academically earlier this year dubbed AtMan.

The transparency and traceability of AI-generated content will “enable the use of generative AI for critical tasks in the legal, healthcare and banking sectors,” said company founder Jonas Andrulis. With its AI project, Aleph Alpha is a beacon of hope German software industry. In contrast to the major US competitors OpenAI, Microsoft and Google, the Baden-Württemberg company does not offer its own platform on which the system can be tried out directly. However, Luminous can be reached indirectly via customers of Aleph Alpha, for example via the “Lumi” citizen information system of the city of Heidelberg.

(APA/DPA)