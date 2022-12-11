Listen to the audio version of the article

Mission accomplished for Artemis 1: to the capsule Orion it returned with a perfect splashdown in the Pacific Ocean marking the success of the first stage of NASA’s return to the Moon program.

Exactly 50 years after the last time a man set foot on lunar soil, with the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, the mission ended in success, paving the way for future flights to our satellite with astronauts on board. in what the chief administrator of NASA, Bill Nelson, has called “the Artemis generation”.

The new race to the moon is officially open and everything, this time, is very different from the times of the Apollo program. Government and private space agencies are ready to collaborate or move independently, as is the Japanese company ispace which, just as Orion was preparing to return to Earth, launched the first private lander towards the Moon.

Is called Hakuto-R and was launched from the base of Cape Canaveral with a SpaceX Falcon 9; on board is NASA’s Lunar Flashlight instrument, the purpose of which is to search for water. Launched on November 16 with the largest rocket ever built, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS), the Orion capsule said goodbye to the Moon in a journey of almost 26 days and in which it was over two million kilometres.

“He did a great job, everything worked out well,” Nelson said. Everything worked as expected, including the Service Module built by the European Space Agency (ESA) with major participation from Italy (Italian Space Agency) and industry. With engines and systems providing the necessary support for the mission, starting with electrical power, the module was the heart of Orion and the first European component to power an American spacecraft.